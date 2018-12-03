View 8 pics | Back to story

date 2018-12-03

Versace recreated one of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic looks






Jennifer Lopez 2000 Grammy Awards
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez 2000 Grammy Awards

Versace debuted their Pre-Fall 2019 collection during their first-ever New York City show at America’s Stock Exchange on Sunday, December 2. Watching the show, it felt a little déja vu, and that’s because Amber Valletta walked the runway just as she did back in 1999 rocking an updated version of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress. You know the one. Who could ever forget J. Lo’s head-turning number from the 2000 Grammy Awards? And because the 49-year-old beauty has proven to be a fan of Donatella Versace's designs, we've rounded up a few of her recent looks donning the label's striking looks. 

 

An Internet Icon is Born 

The sheer tropical-print number went on to become one of the most talked-about looks in 2000 and still is to date. The sexy maxi featured a plunging V-neck that exposed the singer’s perfectly sculpted midriff, and the striking image remains engraved in our brains. She finished off the stunning look with strappy metallic sandals.

Versace pre-fall 2019
© Getty Images

Versace pre-fall 2019

The 2018 Remake 

Fast-forward 18 years later and the updated iteration continues to stun with the same plunging neckline and still gathers below the naval thanks to an embellished clip. However, it now features a fuller skirt and graphic heart print. If the singer-actress were to wear the 2018 version she would probably break the internet all over again just as she did in Y2K.

Jennifer Lopez at MTV Awards
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez at MTV Awards

Top Honoree

The mom-of-two accepted an award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a strapless bustier and high-low layered laser-cut skirt ensemble. As if the look couldn’t get any bolder, the Anillo singer rocked an oversized statement belt and matching sparkly ankle boots. It was everything we could ever imagine and more!

Jennifer Lopez at MTV Awards
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez at MTV Awards

Gold Number 

J.Lo was honored the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award which she gladly accepted in a dramatic custom-made gold, Swarovski-encrusted tracksuit. The lady of the hour layered her one-of-many-looks that night with matching joggers which lightly hinted at a glam genie-like approach.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Silver Dreams

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend graced the pink carpet in a silver, sparkly one-shoulder dress that featured a sultry high slit and Swarovski crystal mesh accents. The singer wore her long honey tresses straight. Once more, the singer-actress proves she wears the label’s designs like no other.

Jennifer Lopez MTV after party
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez MTV after party

Party Look

J.Lo was the epitome of cool at the VMA’s after-party in a pair of graphic Pillow Talk printed leggings and matching silk top. She accessorized by cinching at the waist with a black leather belt and dark, shield-like sunglasses. The gold-toned jewelry and black mini bag complement the overall bold ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Graphic Scene

Last year the Second Act actress even traveled to Dubai where she stayed at a Versace hotel. She was featured on Versace’s Instagram account wearing the form-fitting Vogue Printed Dress from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection. The dress pays tribute to a classic Gianni Versace motif that was created in collaboration with Vogue.

Jennifer Lopez in denim Versace boots
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in denim Versace boots

Boots Made for Walking

When Jennifer stepped out in the denim pair of scrunched Versace boots from the Resort 2019 collection, she got everyone to talk about her pant-like steppers. People quickly began to question her look and whether she was wearing butt pockets for her knees. Are they pants? Are they boots? Are they both? Regardless, only J.Lo can pull off such pair of boots.

© ¡HOLA!

