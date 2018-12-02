View 11 pics | Back to story

This sparkly dress trend will land you on the best-dressed list during the holidays!

...
Queen Letizia and more royals close out November and ring in December with head-turning style
Queen Letizia and more royals close out November and ring in December with head-turning style
© Getty Images

One of the most stylish yet comfortable trends of the holiday season is here, and celebrities can't get enough of it! The covetable sequined robe dress has been seen on every iconic runway – think Celine, Alexandre Vauthier, Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad to name a few. Fashion icons like Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne have landed well-deserved spots in best dressed lists everywhere as they grace red carpets and star outings donning this sparkling party ensemble. 

Bordering on wearing PJ's to a party, this fancy trend will keep your holiday spirit at its best, while making you feel extremely cozy. Now, if you're ready for some boudoir-inspired style, keep scrolling down to see our favorite robe dress looks of the season thus far!

© Getty Images

Cara Delevingne dazzled on the blue carpet as she stepped out in a green-sequined robe dress from French designer, Alexandre Vauthier. 

© Getty Images

Irina Shayk could not resist the robe extravaganza. Like Cara, the Russian supermodel opted for a long iteration of the Alexandre Vauthier Fall/Winter couture gown.

© Getty Images

Katy Perry set the New York City streets on fire as she stepped out in a colorfully striped number from Attico. 

© Getty Images

Sandra Bullock traded the robe dress for a sparkly jumpsuit version from Zuhair Murad's Pre-Fall 2018 collection. 

© Getty Images

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk looked incredible in a silver sequined gown from Attico's Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

© Getty Images

Dakota Johnson rocked a shorter rendition in a Celine dress. She is one of the first celebrities to step out wearing the brand after its newly appointed creative director, Hedi Slimane. 

© Getty Images

Retrofete's Grace dress is wildly popular among Hollywood it-girls. Above, Jasmine Tookes stepped out in style wearing a rose gold robe sequin dress.

© Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow was also spotted wearing the party-ready ensemble at the premiere of Avenger's Infinity War.

© Getty Images

Supermodel Shanina Shaik went festive in a silver version of the popular mini-dress. 

© Getty Images

Martha Hunt also joined the sequins party as she stepped out for a Victoria's Secret event in Hong Kong. 

© ¡HOLA!

