Queen Letizia and more royals close out November and ring in December with head-turning style

Queen Letizia and more royals close out November and ring in December with head-turning style
Queen Letizia and more royals close out November and ring in December with head-turning style

Queen Maxima spring style
Queen Maxima spring style

Royals from around the world never fail to wow us when it comes to their fashion choices. As November came to a close this week we saw high-society styles adjusting for the switch in seasons. Scroll through to our gallery to see Queen Letizia (mostly), Kate Middleton and more royal fashionistas that turned heads this week!

 

Queen Máxima

Despite it being December 1, Queen Maxima donned a lovely and lacey pink dress that exuded springtime. The 47-year-old Netherlands native met other dignitaries from around the world, including First Lady Melania Trump, for a guided visit to MALBA (Latin American Museum of Arts) as part of G20 Partners’ program in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Queen Maxima red dress
Queen Maxima red dress

We're obsessed with what the Netherlands Queen wore earlier in the week, too. She was radiant in a bright red dress at Amsterdam's Royal Palace, where writer and journalist Barbara Ehrenreich received the Erasmus Prize 2018. Maxima was joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander and Princess Beatrix for the outing.

Lady Amelia Windsor fashion
Lady Amelia Windsor fashion

Lady Amelia Windsor

The English fashion model showcased her idol on a maxi dress at the Claridge's Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg & Edward Enninful. The evening, which celebrated the Claridge's Christmas Tree 2018, 'The Tree Of Love' by Diane von Furstenberg, was held at Claridge's Hotel on November 29.

 

"Felt very appropriate to wear a dress with the iconic and inspirational Diane Von Fürstenberg on it to a @DVF and @britishvogue Zodiac Dinner," she wrote on Instagram. "One of my heroes, who has been through, and achieved so much. I highly recommend reading her autobiography! The Woman I Wanted to Be".

 

Amelia was joined by other royals Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark and her mother Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Kate Middleton coat dress style
Kate Middleton coat dress style

The Duchess of Cambridge

Demure Duchess! Nothing beats Catherine Middleton in a Catherine Walker number. The mom-of-three buttoned up a gray coat-dress by her beloved designer this week, as she and Prince William somberly visited Leicester to pay tribute to those who were killed in the helicopter crash last month.

Queen Letizia coat
Queen Letizia coat

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch truly dazzled us with a breadth of gorgeous outfits this week. Her most recent look was this sophisticated taupe and white trench coat on Thursday, November 29. King Felipe's 46-year-old wife wore the cozy look to an exhibition at Madrid's Royal Palace.

Queen Letizia sylte
Queen Letizia sylte

And then there was a tiara! The Spanish queen looked breathtaking in the Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop Tiara on Wednesday evening at the Royal Gala Dinner in honor of Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. She wore the stunning headpiece with a sleek black-velvet dress by one of her most cherished designers Felipe Varela.

Queen Letizia royal style
Queen Letizia royal style

Earlier, Letizia was spotted out in a pretty floral dress by none-other-than online retailer ASOS. It is hard to believe that the international fashion icon wore a dress off of virtual high street, but she did! The mom-of-two rocked the flirty frock to Madrid's Royal Theatre alongside China's first lady Peng Liyuan.

Sophie Wessex style
Sophie Wessex style

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie stunned on Wednesday evening in this simple roll-neck jumper and cool red rose-print skirt. Prince Edward's wife donned the outfit for an evening celebrating the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project at Buckingham Palace.

Crown Princess Mary
Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary

Mary was the epitome of casual chic on Tuesday, November 27 in this earthy skirt and blouse combo. We love how she decided to cinch everything at the waist with an ornate belt and coordinate with a chunky necklace, among other accessories, and matching suede shoes.

