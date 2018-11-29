View 7 pics | Back to story

Regal Winter Style: 7 must-have coats inspired by your favorite royals

Letizia wearing a pink coat
As temperatures continue to drop coats are becoming the most important piece in our winter-style ensembles. Yes, you want to combat the chill, but you still want your fashionable personality to shine through. And that’s where coats come in. What you need is an amazing coat that looks just as good as your outfit underneath. To get you into the winter-style mindset, we looked to some of the ever-so-stylish royals. From a pink furry coat worn by Queen Letizia to a houndstooth statement duster worn by Princess Charlene, scroll through to see just a few of the stylish coats your favorite royals have worn.

 

Pink Dreams

We can’t get enough of Queen Letizia’s pink Carolina Herrera coat. A furry number like hers will instantly liven up even the cloudiest days. Not only that, but we love the unconventional style choice for the cool-weather months. Rest assured you’ll get extra style points from the fashion gods.

Letizia wearing a creme coat
Sand Luxe

A creme-colored coat like the one the Spanish Queen wears above is a true wardrobe basic.

Kate wearing blue coat
Blue Standards

Kate Middleton stunned in this blue overcoat by Catherine Walker and Co. The timeless silhouette perfectly compliments the azure hue.

Princess Charlene wearing grey houndstooth coat
Houndstooth Classic

Princess Charlene rocked this houndstooth coat while visiting the French First Family in Paris, and ever since we’ve been dreaming of one just like it. Besides screaming chic and elegant, the black and white print is a classic you can’t go wrong with.

Meghan wearing a black coat
All-Black 

A classic black coat is an indispensable piece in one’s wardrobe. Like an LBD, a black duster such as the one Meghan Markle wears above equals for instant-chic. Investing in a high-quality type will last you season after season (after season).

Meghan wearing a maroon coat
Berry Cool

Meghan Markle was a vision when she stepped out in this long burgundy coat by Club Monaco. We love the Duchess of Sussex’s maroon pick as it’s a chic alternative to classic black. It’s total a must for the cool-weather season!

Queen Maxima wearing a houndstooth coat
Statement Neutral

Queen Maxima’s houndstooth coat is the perfect statement neutral. We love the just-above-the-knee length as it makes for a splendid transitional coat.

