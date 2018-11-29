View 5 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia's fabulous tiaras: A look at the royal's stunning crown jewels

Cartier Loop tiara

Queen Letizia is one of the world’s most-stylish royals. The Spanish royal is always stunning royal style watchers with her sense of style. While she never misses a beat, she definitely ups her game when she puts on one of her dazzling tiaras. Scroll through to see the Queen’s fabulous royal toppers.

 

Diamonds and Pearls

Queen Letizia’s tiara stole the show during the royal gala dinner in honor of the Chinese President in November 2018. For the occasion the royal wore Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop Tiara

 

Letizia in England
Royal Favorite

The Queen of style wore another tiara during her and King Felipe’s state visit. Letizia wore this stunning tiara with dark crystals during the Lord Mayor’s banquet at Guildhall.

 

Queen Leitizia and Queen Elizabeth
Double the shine

Letizia’s stylish tiara stood tall as she appeared with Queen Elizabeth during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in July 2017. The British monarch also displayed one of her impressive toppers.

 

Letizia wedding day tiara
Precious Stones

One of the most important tiaras in her collection in this German Imperial heirloom that was passed down to her from her mother-in-law. The tiara made its debut on her wedding day and has been seen on various occasions since.

 

Queen Letizia tiara
Royal favorite

It’s no surprise that the topper is one of the Queen’s favorite. Here she wore it without the veil at the Gala Dinner honoring French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Spain.

 

