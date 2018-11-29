View Galleries
Queen Letizia's best summer 2018 style moments
From Kate Middleton to Queen Maxima, see all the standout royal style of the week
The royals never stop amazing us when it comes to fashion. This week we saw chic pants, elegant evening gowns and show-stopping glam. Scroll through...
Does Queen Letizia have a new ‘do?
Coming into a new season counts as a perfect excuse to debut new hair, and it appears Queen Letizia might’ve done just that. The royal and her...
QUEEN LETIZIA'S BEST FALL 2018 STYLE MOMENTS
Queen of bold looks: Maxima of the Netherlands rocks two eye-catching ensembles
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands certainly isn’t afraid to make a bold style statement – and she carries it off perfectly every time. While some...