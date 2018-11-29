View 12 pics | Back to story

The look for less: Victoria Beckham's chic utilitarian look

The look for less: Victoria Beckham's chic utilitarian look
The look for less: Victoria Beckham's chic utilitarian look

Victoria Beckham’s latest look is the runner-up for becoming fall/winter’s official uniform. The iconic pop-star-turned-designer rocked a stylish khaki ensemble from her own collection while out in New York City. Though we all believed she was having a jumpsuit moment, the it-designer later declared on social media that she had simply only tucked her shirt into matching pants. Genius, of course!

VB declared this military green ensemble to be one of her favorite looks this winter. She finished the outfit with Balenciaga pointed-toe velvet sock boots ($1,280), her signature Céline sunglasses and a black leather oversized bucket bag from her newest collection ($2,100). 

Scroll down to find out where to shop her exact look as well as many more affordable options to recreate the ultimate utilitarian statement look! 

You can find Victoria's exact military look: Belted drape shirt ($1,280) and high-waist tailored pants ($1,125) here and here

For a more affordable, yet chic option, try this long chest pocket jumpsuit from Mango, available here for $80.

Urban Outfitters has great options too! You can shop the Canvas Flight Jumpsuit ($89) at UO's online store here

Zara's version of the boilersuit is available for $100.

For a sportier approach, Forever 21 also offers a less structured version of the jogger jumpsuit for just $24.50! 

Another zip up version is available here for $34.

Add a touch of elegance with another textured jumpsuit ($31.50) available at Forever 21

For a short-sleeve version of the look, try on this ASOS tall wrap jumpsuit with belt ($67), available here

Last but not least, we spotted another wool version of the belted uniform at & Other Stories for $149. Happy shopping! 

