...
Faux Fur runways
Faux fur is everywhere. The animal-friendly trend is becoming a street style movement after top fashion houses likes Gucci, Givenchy, Burberry, and more, announced their farewell to real fur. Faux fur has surpassed from a trend to a timeless must-have. And we can see why! While it perfectly mimics the real deal, going faux keeps it affordably chic and cozy. Luckily, our favorite celebrities agree!

As the temperatures continue to drop, it’s time to upgrade your closet with this cold-weather essential. To get you started, we’ve compiled the best celebrity looks for a refreshing dose of inspiration. Scroll through to see why going faux is a must this season.

Kendall Jenner faux fur
We're kicking it off with Kendall Jenner, who's constantly a source of style inspiration with her one-of-a-kind looks. The 23-year-old model has been seen numerous times wearing this vintage faux-fur coat. She adds the perfect pair of jeans and heels for a touch of cool and voilà!

Chiara Ferragni faux-fur
The world's top influencer, Chiara Ferragni, gave a pop of color to this trend by pairing a Nina Ricci coat with a leather beret and dress to balance the texture. Perfect for a statement day look. 

Selena Gomez faux fur
Selena Gomez took it to the red carpet as she went for a monochromatic, yet very-rich-in-texture look from Coach.

Bella Hadid faux fur
Bella Hadid was also spotted looking impeccably sharp while out in NYC. The model wore a Marei1998 coat, signature patched Re/Done jeans and statement ankle booties from iRi. She added structure to her look while rocking sleek hair and Illesteva sunnies. 

Rita Ora faux fur
Rita Ora made a dramatic statement as she channeled Jamiroquai in a furry hat from British designer Emma Brewin. 

Olivia Palermo faux fur
Street style queen Olivia Palermo graced the Paris Fashion Week scene as she was spotted in a full look by Giamba at the Giambattista Valli show.

Candice Swanepoel faux fur
Victoria's Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel, sets the streets on fire as she pairs a sexy yellow sequins dress with an electric blue faux-fur jacket by Apparis.

Olivia Culpo faux fur
Olivia Culpo looks cozy as she walks into the airport in a classic all-black look including a jacket from Unreal Fur.

Max Mara Teddy Coat
Celebrities are obsessed with Max Mara's Teddy coat. Elsa Hosk paired the runway best-seller with a full denim ensemble while actress and model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, kept it easy with black accessories. Hailey Baldwin also joined the Teddy furor as she was seen out in NYC with Gucci (also faux-fur) shoes. 

