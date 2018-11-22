View 5 pics | Back to story

...
Kate Middleton  stepped out on Wednesday in style as she visited the University College London in one of her tried-and-tested fall looks. For the occasion, Kate wore a red jacket and matching skirt by Paule Ka with a black turtleneck sweater and pantyhose. This one seems to be one of her favorites as she was seen wearing the ensemble back in 2012 and then again on 2017 as she was spotted rocking the outfit with high knee boots.

 

Kate accessorized the look with black tod's textured heels, a Mulberry clutch and a pretty black ribbon in her hair to complete the outift, do we see a new hair trend coming up here? We sure hope so! The truth is, Kate isn't always just royal street style inspiration when it comes to her fashion choices. Now that the holiday season approaches and Thanksgiving Day is here, we can also see this look perfectly working for the festivities. The color adds up to the season and the matching blazer/suit combo makes it feminine, yet chic at the same time. 

 

Scroll down to see our top picks on how to get her look for less! 

Let's start with the blazers. Texture is always great option to spice up the look! From left, oversized burgundy blazer ($79.99) available at Mango. Velvet loose suit jacket ($65) available at Na-kd. For a more upscale feel, try on a suede leather jacket with belt and button detail ($199) available at Mango.

Add up a black fitted turtleneck to give contrast and shape to the look. From left, textured slim sweater ($19.97) by Abound, available at Nordstrom Rack. Knit turtleneck ($58) by Splendid and ballet bodysuit ( $74) by Commando, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

You can play with different options, fabrics and shapes with skirts depending on how much you want to elevate the look. From top left, Proenza Schouler skirt ($175) available at The Real Real. A-line faux leather skirt ($24.99) available at H&M. Corduroy front zip mini skirt ($65) by Topshop, available at Nordstrom. Self-Portrait velvet flounce mini skirt ($187) available at Neiman Marcus. Suede leather skirt ($79.99) available at Mango

Next, add up a pair of your favorite tights if and velvet shoes and you're all set! From left, strapped stilettos ($45) and black slingback pumps ($45) available at Aldo. Alexandre Birman velvet pointy-toe heels ($122), available at The Real Real. Velvet pumps ($44) available at DSW. Barney's New York chunky heel shoes ($90) available at The Real Real

