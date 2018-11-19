View 7 pics | Back to story

Need a Thanksgiving dinner outfit? Look to Meghan Markle!

...
Need a Thanksgiving dinner outfit? Look to Meghan Markle!
You're reading

Need a Thanksgiving dinner outfit? Look to Meghan Markle!

1/7
From Kate Middleton to Queen Maxima, see all the standout royal style of the week
Next

From Kate Middleton to Queen Maxima, see all the standout royal style of the week
Meghan Markle in green dress
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in green dress

When it comes to making a royal fashion statement, Meghan Markle’s classic-chic style is always on point. Given we're getting close to our Thanksgiving dinner festivities, we’re once more looking to the Duchess of Sussex for dinner apropos style inspiration. The mom-to-be often steps out in steal-worthy ensembles exuding timeless elegance, and as her royal style fans, we’re all for that! Scroll through to get some serious style inspiration for your work party, family dinner or Friendsgiving.

 

This look here is one of our favorite Meghan looks to date. Not only is the pine green shade season appropriate, but the length is just right for all kind of get-togethers. This little green dress is perfect for a holiday party, an office function, a fancy dinner – you name it! We loved how she styled it with classic pumps and architectural gold-toned earrings.

Meghan in pleated skirt outfit
© Getty Images

Meghan in pleated skirt outfit

We love this outfit for a chic Friendsgiving dinner! The flowy pleated skirt feels fancy, while the simple top keeps it comfortable – which to be honest, is all we look for when it comes to food parties.

Meghan Markle wearing velvet pumps
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle wearing velvet pumps

The brunette royal knows a thing or two about adding a personal touch to her ladylike style. While the Duchess of Sussex kept it classic in this polished ensemble, it’s those rust velvet heels that truly caught our eye. How cool are they? The trumpet skirt also brings a playful vibe to the overall classy look.

Meghan wearing trench dress
© Getty Images

Meghan wearing trench dress

This trench dress teams fancy with utilitarian vibes. We love how it says fancy without going too over the top. Most importantly, you can always wear a turtleneck or long sleeve top underneath to make it fall-weather appropriate.

Meghan Markle in Hugo Boss
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in Hugo Boss

This look is all you need for a festive work dinner. Between the pencil skirt, the tucked in top and sleek nude pumps, it’s business-chic at its finest.

Meghan Markle cream trench coat
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle cream trench coat

Imagine walking up to your Thanksgiving affair wearing a stunning trench as such. For her first Christmas with the royal family, the mom-to-be Meghan exuded elegance in this cream-colored number and kept warm with contrast cognac gloves, hat and bag. You too can do the same!

Meghan Markle in navy dress
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in navy dress

If you’re all about that glam life, then a look like this is perfect for your dinner #ootd. This one and done will make it seem like you tried harder than you actually did. The high-low hem translates elegant, and you can always balance the look with a pair of chunky block heels and an edgy leather moto jacket.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries