Kate Middleton's latest recycled coat dress proves why she is the queen of repeated style!

Kate Middleton's latest recycled coat dress proves why she is the queen of repeated style!
Kate Middleton's latest recycled coat dress proves why she is the queen of repeated style!

Kate Middleton Eponine London dress
Kate Middleton Eponine London dress

Kate Middleton is no stranger to recycling timeless pieces. The fall/winter months see the Duchess staying chic, stylish and warm in a host of looks. The 37-year-old has incorporated coast dresses in her wardrobe to get all three done. Scroll through to see the coat dresses the Duchess keeps in rotation.

 

Let’s wear it again! Kate stepped out in a style favorite in November 2018. For a day of engagements with Prince William in South Yorkshire, the Duchess wore her blue Eponine London coat dress.

 

Kate matched from head-to-toe, wearing a pair of Rupert Sanderson Twilight pumps. The mother-of-three first stepped out in this look in January 2017, while attending an engagement in London.

 

Kate rewears DAY Birger et Mikkelsen
Kate rewears DAY Birger et Mikkelsen

Kate Middleton made a sunny appearance at the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's garden party on June 14, recycling her gold brocade coat dress by DAY Birger et Mikkelsen for the occasion.

 

The stylish royal previously wore the feminine piece to Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding back in 2011, however for the garden event, Prince George's mom paired the lovely coat with a rose pill-box hat from Lock Hatters.

 

Kate Middleton in red Catherine Walker
Kate Middleton in red Catherine Walker

Red for any occasion! Kate recycled this Catherine Walker number for her appearance at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2016 (left).

 

The Duchess was previously seen wearing the ensemble five years ago during the final day of her royal tour of Canada in 2011 with Prince William.

 

Kate also recycled her Lock & Co headpiece, which was previously worn during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant back in 2012. To complete the look, she accessorized with her earrings she wore on her wedding day.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge wears green Catherine Walker
The Duchess of Cambridge wears green Catherine Walker

Double take! Kate first wore this green Catherine Walker coat dress during her royal tour of Australia in 2014, left.

 

She must have loved the look, because she nearly duplicated it – minus having her hair partially swept back – in spring 2016 during the Duchess' first appearance the Chelsea Flower Show.

 

Alexander McQueen, Kate Middleton
Alexander McQueen, Kate Middleton

Style in black and white! Maybe because it goes with any neutral hat, this Alexander McQueen dress was clearly a hit with the Duchess.

 

She not only wore it during the Trooping the Colour ceremony but also a week later to attend the the annual Order of the Garter Service in 2011. 

 

Kate's favorite coat
Kate's favorite coat

Kate made this maroon coat much less conservative by adding a wide belt – and taking away the hat and gloves – during her visit to a children's school.

 

Orla Kiely, Kate Middleton
Orla Kiely, Kate Middleton

Kate chose to wear this brown Orla Kiely patterned dress to visit the Only Connect program in November 2013 and also for a visit a school in February 2012.

 

 

