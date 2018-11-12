View 6 pics | Back to story

Supermodel Kendall Jenner rocked another red carpet in one of the hottest trends of the season while attending the Revolve Awards in Las Vegas. The IT girl conquered the night when she was presented with the brand's Icon of the Year award while showcasing her sensational silhouette in a body-hugging black bandeau dress with feathered neckline by LPA. As one of the most affordable options she has worn to date (only $158), the LBD of course, sold out in seconds. 

LPA's Aurora dress is unfortunately no longer available, but because the black feather style reigns supreme as of one of the hottest trends for the holidays, we've compiled the best options you can get to steal the Victoria's Secret Angel's style!  

To add a touch of cool to her look, Kendall wore a pair of Yeezy Season 7 PVC pumps. The sexy see-through heels are available at Farfetch for $583 and luckily are still available. However, we found affordable options that will equally accentuate your style!

For now, you can opt for a similar option from Vince Camuto ($179) or go with a longer version from Calvin Klein ($199), both available at Macy's. If you're looking for something dressier, Calvin Klein also offers the same piece with sequins ($188) available at Dillard's

For those who love the trend but want to give it a personal twist, here are a few more options to complete a similar look. From left, black long sleeve feather bodycon dress ($38) available at Pretty Little Thing. Mini feather dress ($66) available at Revolve. Strappy satin feather dress ($42) also at Pretty Little Thing.  

Finish off the look with the best clear shoe options out there! From left, Monica clear pumps ($99.95) and Charlee clear sandals, available at Steve Madden. Snow pumps ($219), available at Jeffrey Campbell. Black clear plastic pump ($25), available at Forever 21. Cendi transparent pump ($154), available at Schutz.  Pointy toe stiletto mule ($48) by Cape Robbin, available at Amazon

