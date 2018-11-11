View 11 pics | Back to story

© Getty Images

The people have spoken and the stars have been styled - that means it must be time for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. While we can't wait to watch as celebrities across all mediums take home PCA trophies on Sunday, November 11, the red carpet never fails to be an undeniably entertaining pre-show. Famous attendees brought their A-game, flaunting fabulous fashion at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica - all in the name of their fans!

 

Scroll through as we roundup the best red carpet style from the 2018 People's Choice Awards - LIVE!

 

After teasing her awards show look on Instagram Story, Camila Mendes certainly did not disappoint fans once she hit the red carpet! The Riverdale star rocked an artsy off-the-shoulder dress.

© Getty Images

It's Posh! The ever stylish Victoria Beckham suited up in an all-white look for her PCA carpet walk. There to receive the "Fashion Icon Award," the former Spice Girl of course wore none-other-than one of her own custom designs.

© Getty Images

Mila Kunis brought sophistication to the carpet in a simple black-slip dress.

© Getty Images

Rita Ora was a vision in Versace as she strutted down the carpet before taking to the stage to perform at the show!

© Getty Images

Shay Mitchell opted for a two-toned asymmetrical closing dress, effortlessly rocking a burnt orange and black combo at the post-Halloween event.

© Getty Images

If you're going to get photo bombed, it might as well be by Jimmy Fallon! The late night host jumped into a red carpet shot with TV's Good Girls trio: Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman.

© Getty Images

Alejandra Azcárate was every inch the carpet beauty in a mermaid-like white gown. The chic dress covered practically every inch of the Colombian model, save for a sultry neckline. Alejandra sprinkled some fun into her sophisticated look with a frilly clutch.

 

© Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson also had a fun frilly feature in her couture look. The This Is Us star shimmered down the red carpet in a sparkly four-toned frock from Georges Hobeika Fall 2017. 

© Getty Images

It can be a bit harder for men to stand-out on the red carpet, but we love how Harry Shum Jr. injected some personality into his carpet look. The Shadowhunters lead, who was nominated for "The Male TV Star of 2018," donned a killer printed jacket over his white tee and black pants.

Busy Philipps got busy on the concrete, working a parking lot like it was the red carpet ahead of presenting at the PCAs. Donning a Christian Siriano dream design, the star took to Instagram to share her look and gave some insight into her busy night: "Heading out to present at the @peopleschoice awards on @eentertainment then RACE back to Hollywood to tape a LIVE @busytonighttvright after the awards with my special guest TINA FEY and featuring the stylings of @tommylenk PLUS SOME VERY SPECIAL GUESTS! Tune in! To everything!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@busyphilipps

© Getty Images

Bárbara Evans Clark made for a stunning attendee in her floor-length number, following the frill trend of the night.

