TIFF 2018: All the best celebrity candids, carpet moments and more
The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival commenced on Thursday, September 6, officially kicking off Oscars season along with it. As A-list talent...
Did Lady Gaga copy Brazilian model Izabel Goulart for her grand Venice entrance?
There's a star on the starboard! Lady Gaga certainly knows how to make a grand entrance and her arrival at the 75th annual Venice International...
Venice International Film Festival 2018: All the most glamorous and candid celebrity moments
The Venice International Film Festival ranks high on the A-list entertainment events calendar. Between its stunning lagoon-side setting and high...
Prada Fashion Show 2019: Selena Gomez and more celebrities attend
They say the devil wears Prada and so do celebrities! Stars like Selena Gomez and Dakota Fanning turned up in style to sit front row at the Prada...
These celebrities have voted – but what about Meghan Markle?
We love when celebrities utilize their platforms for good, and encouraging citizens to vote is definitely a worthwhile cause! Since the start of the...