Say cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week
© Getty Images

The royals never stop amazing us when it comes to fashion. This week we saw everything from a shiny metallic skirt worn by one of the queens to a gorgeous teal gown worn by a Duchess. Scroll through to see Queen Rania, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia (who made it twice on this list!) along with more stylish royals who stood out this week.

 

Queen Rania of Jordan appeared in Berlin on Monday to present an award to German chancellor, Angela Merkel. The Queen looked stunning in a glittery midi dress that featured a pleated skirt, a lightly ruffled mock neck and bell sleeves. The frock was in a fall-appropriate mauve shade and she perfectly teamed it with a pair of black patent pumps and hoop earrings. The stylish royal kept her makeup glam with smoky eyes and bronzed cheeks. Beautiful!

© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice wowed in a red velvet dress with a plunging V-neckline and drapey shoulder detail. She accessorized the number with a black statement belt and a Gucci Queen Margaret GG mini bag that features a glass bee with glass pearls and multi-color crystals.

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton was a stunning vision this week as she stepped out in a gorgeous teal gown by Jenny Packham. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the frock to the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House, London accompanied by her husband, Prince William. The floor-length gown features a ribbon belt with a crystal and flower embellished detail, lace cap sleeves and a beautiful lace back. The mom of three wore her hair down in loose waves and amped her go-to makeup look with smoky eyes and a light sweep of blush. It’s definitely one of our favorite Kate Middleton looks yet!

© Getty Images

Queen Letizia was all the fashion inspiration we need in two uber-chic looks this week. Letizia attended the 20th Anniversary of La Razon newspaper to which she wore a metallic pleated skirt from retailer fave, Zara, and a black top combo. She topped the look with a sleek black coat she fashionably wore over her shoulders and a black clutch that featured a gold detail down the front.

© Getty Images

For an evening reception in Valencia, Spain, the ever-so-stylish royal donned a sophisticated jumpsuit by one of her favorite designers, Hugo Boss. She teamed the all-black garb with Magrit peep-toe pumps and a Bottega Veneta clutch. So chic!

© Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall attended a state dinner at Jubilee House on Monday during her and Prince Charles’s royal trip to west Africa. Camilla wore a soft pink gown with rhinestone-embroidered details and accessorized with sparkly jewelry.

