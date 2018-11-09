View 10 pics | Back to story

The fabulous trend Meghan Markle unintentionally wore

...
The fabulous trend Meghan Markle unintentionally wore
You're reading

The fabulous trend Meghan Markle unintentionally wore

1/10
Emily Ratajkowski has found her style match in Katie Holmes
Next

Emily Ratajkowski has found her style match in Katie Holmes
Olivia Culpo see through trend
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo see through trend

Embracing your body has become the biggest trend of the season. With stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo and Priyanka Chopra as some the strongest advocates for the sheer movement, it seems that taking on this provocative fashion is the ultimate tool for power dressing. From our favorite runways, all the way to the biggest red carpets and whoops! even Meghan Markle's accidental attempt, this is how our top celebrities (and now royals) are bringing sexy back in the best sheer outfits this month. 

Emily Ratajkowski sheer trend
© Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski sheer trend

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her famous figure in a sheer  shoulder-baring piece by Anaïs Jourden with a touch of menswear on the sleeves. 

Bella Hadid see-through trend
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid see-through trend

Bella Hadid left very little to the imagination as she  stepped out of the Victoria's Secret fashion show in a nude sheer dress and high-top sneakers.

Natalia Vodianova see through trend
© Getty Images

Natalia Vodianova see through trend

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova took the trend from the runway to the street as she partied in a body-hugging black jumpsuit with sheer panels. 

Jourdan Dunn see-through trend
© Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn see-through trend

Top british model Jourdan Dunn accessorized a provocative knit dress with statement earrings when she was spotted out in London for an event. 

Meghan Markle see-through trend
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle see-through trend

Meghan Markle turned a common wardrobe malfunction into a win as she greeted fans in an electric blue skirt and top from Givenchy.

Candice Swanepoel see-through trend
© Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel see-through trend

Victoria's Secret angel Candice Swanepoel won the pink carpet as she dazzled in a see-through embellished dress from Khyeli.

Cindy Bruna see-through trend
© Getty Images

Cindy Bruna see-through trend

Cindy Bruna followed up with a custom dress and matching boots by Celia Kritharioti after her runway extraordinaire at the Victoria's Secret show. 

Priyanka Chopra see-through trend
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra see-through trend

Hollywood's darling Priyanka Chopra gave it a sexier touch in a corset version from Spanish brand Berta, paired with sleek hair and nude heels as she walked the red carpet for the JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

Victoria Beckham see-through trend
© Getty Images

Victoria Beckham see-through trend

Victoria Beckham chose a pastel palette and added a classic touch with a sheer pink top and signature wide pants.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries