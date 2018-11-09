View 9 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria's latest bash had so so much Latinx power in one room: The best photos

Eva Longoria Foundation Gala L.A.
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria Foundation Gala L.A.

Eva Longoria Baston knows how to throw a party. After hosting a gala on behalf of her Eva Longoria Foundation in London, where she mingled with Princess Beatrice, the actress returned to Los Angeles for another lavish affair. The new mom invited some of her famous friends to join her at The Four Seasons Beverly Hills where they helped raise money for the charity that works to empower Latinas through education and entrepreneurship.

 

Scroll through to see some of the best red carpet looks from some fierce ladies and gents.

 

Eva Longoria, who established her foundation in 2012, stunned in a cranberry gown that cinched at the waist.

 

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana, with husband Marco Perego, opted for an ice blue Erdem dress with Jimmy Choo heels. Before the event, Eva wrote on Instagram: “Tonight our partners and supporters came together to celebrate at @FSLosAngeles and honor @ZoeSaldana and @HereIsGina for their tireless advocacy work and for being incredible role models to Latinas everywhere! A huge THANK YOU to our incredible sponsors! Together, we create a world where ‘sí se puede’ isn’t a dream, but a reality.”

 

Gina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria Foundation Gala
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria Foundation Gala

Gina Rodriguez was perfectly wrapped in a one-shouldered green velvet dress. The Jane the Virgin accessorized with Misahara pink sapphire and diamond earrings and Le Vian rings.

 

Jaime Camil, Heidi Balvanera
© Getty Images

Jaime Camil, Heidi Balvanera

Jaime Camil with his wife Heidi Balvanera also attended to show support to their friend but also Jaime's onscreen daughter Gina.

 

Karla Souza
© Getty Images

Karla Souza

Karla Souza, who wore an all black ensemble, took to Instagram after the event. "As @ZoeSaldana said, 'When you know what it feels like to be excluded, you know better than to exclude,'" she wrote on Instagram. "This is so important, and I’m proud to be a part of the amazing work @evalongoria has started here. #DinnerwithEva."

 

Rosario Dawson
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson couldn't help but gush about her friends Zoe and Gina. "Love a good reunion. Your visibility is indeed life changing @zoesaldana," she shared on Instagram. "On or off script, love, you move and inspire me. You are an absolute game changer @hereisgina! Thank you for making the game so much more fun-passionate tears of joy and all. I want to have #dinnerwithEva every year @evalongoria!"

 

Mario and Courtney Lopez
© Getty Images

Mario and Courtney Lopez

Mario Lopez, who emceed the star-studded evening, posed with his wife Courtney on the carpet. 

 

Roselyn Sanchez
© Getty Images

Roselyn Sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez was on trend in a flared pant suit for her longtime friend's gala. The Devious Maids actress was a super proud amiga and shared her sentiments on Instagram, along with a picture of Eva: "This super woman right here is EVERYTHING!!! I adore you sis!!"

 

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi
© Getty Images

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

Miguel made the ELF gala a date night with his love Nazanin Mandi.

 

© ¡HOLA!

