How to wear neon a la Kim Kardashian

© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has worn all kinds of neon this year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared at a restaurant in Hollywood earlier this week wearing an ivory ensemble that she perfectly paired with a neon green top. Neon is a huge trend for fall, and from her recent looks, it seems the 38-year-old is on board with the trend–mostly shifting between the pink and green color spectrums. From weddings to birthday parties and even amusement parks, the KKW Beauty founder knows a thing or two on how to wear neon, and give a bright pop of color to her looks. Scroll through to see how Kim makes neon work for all type of occasions.

 

Kim was spotted outside a restaurant on Tuesday donning a neon top with a creme-colored blazer and white jogger pants. She accompanied the look with a pair of lucite pumps by Yeezy.

© Getty Images

Last month, Mrs. West was seen coming out of a studio with her daughter North West, and the two were a bright vision. Kim was wearing a highlighter-pink track jacket with matching leggings, while North followed in her mom’s fluorescent steps in a green dress and cute bag to match.

© Getty Images

Back in September, the mom-of-three was spotted in New York City in a tight pink dress that featured a mock neck and cut-out detail. She balanced the look with Yeezy trainers.

© Getty Images

All eyes were on Kim at rapper 2 Chainz’s wedding in Miami back in August. Mrs. Kanye West turned neon into wedding-appropriate attire as she wore a green latex dress with a high slit and strappy sandals.

© Getty Images

Kim wore another hot look in Miami this summer. The beauty entrepreneur was seen leaving Mr. Chow during a night out with friends and she was glowing in a neon wrap skirt with matching top–perfect for the 305 scene!

For her younger sister Kylie Jenner's birthday, Kim's party look was an eye-catching pink cutout dress that accentuated her tiny waist and hugged every one of her curves. She and Kylie were a pink sensation that night as they both wore the same hue.

© Getty Images

Kim took neon to another level with a neon yellow puffer coat she wore to Disneyland with sister Kourtney and their kids. The reality star gave off sporty vibes as she rocked silver biker shorts, a dark grey sports top, and Yeezy sneakers. It was a perfect look for not getting lost at the park!

