View 10 pics | Back to story

'90s kids: this trend is for you!

...
'90s kids: this trend is for you!
You're reading

'90s kids: this trend is for you!

1/10
Princess Beatrice shines in dreamy Gucci gown alongside stars like Eva Longoria at gala
Next

Princess Beatrice shines in dreamy Gucci gown alongside stars like Eva Longoria at gala
Jessica Alba 90s
© Getty Images

Jessica Alba 90s

The '90s have been proclaimed as one of the longest-lasting trends out there. Although it continues to evolve, we think it's safe to believe '90s fashion is more relevant today than it was back then. When we look at the archives of supermodels with the likes of Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell more than 20 years ago, it's hard to tell a difference between their outfits and the ones you find today all over social media. Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Jessica Alba and more top celebs are continuously spotted in some of the coolest, classic denim looks. And to add to the nostalgic vibes, they almost always add a black top and blazer to the ensemble. Scroll through to see how muses of today are making a tribute to the most iconic look of the 1990's.

Gigi Hadid 90s
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid 90s

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted in Manhattan rocking a Prabal Gurung tee matched with ripped straight-leg jeans and Stuart Weitzman boots. She added a touch of modern with a mini orange leather bag and cat-eye sunglasses. 

Joan Smalls 90s trend
© Getty Images

Joan Smalls 90s trend

Puerto Rican beauty Joan Smalls was seen in Paris in a classic high-waisted denim look, paired with a lace top and leopard bag–perfect for a daytime stroll. 

Sara Sampaio 90s trend
© Getty Images

Sara Sampaio 90s trend

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio took the (almost) vintage trend to the streets in Milan and added a sexy touch with a long sleeve bralette and cut-off jeans. 

Megan Williams 90s trend
© Getty Images

Megan Williams 90s trend

Another Victoria's Secret star-in-the-making was spotted in the iconic look. Megan Williams strolled through NYC wearing a see-through top, jeans and jacket from California-based brand Cotton Citizen. 

Kaia Gerber 90s trend
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber 90s trend

Replicating her mother's iconic denim look, Kaia Gerber joined the '90s furor as she was seen in Paris wearing Alexander Wang.

Rita Ora 90s trend
© Getty Images

Rita Ora 90s trend

British pop star Rita Ora is a major throwback in a casual, yet chic ensemble and matching '90s hair while out in London.

Behati Prinsloo 90s trend
© Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo 90s trend

The trend was conquered by '90s supermodels, and it seems that the icons on the rise are also following in their steps. Here's another VS Angel, Behati Prinsloo, out in Manhattan wearing Citizens of Humanity jeans, Victoria's Secret top and a Prada puff jacket.  

Kerry Washington 90s trend
© Getty Images

Kerry Washington 90s trend

Movie star Kerry Washington stepped out in style and kept it warm in a leather coat and added red lips for a touch of color. 

Toni Garrn 90s trend
© Getty Images

Toni Garrn 90s trend

German supermodel Toni Garrn mixed it up a bit with a crop top, belt and striped blazer. The look is both feminine and sexy.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries