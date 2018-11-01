View 10 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia, and more royals stun in this week's style files

date 2018-11-01
Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia, and more royals stun in this week’s style files

Princess Beatrice in Gucci
Princess Beatrice in Gucci

Now that October has come to a close, and the temperature continues to drop, royal fashionistas are stepping out in style wearing their best and more cozy fall looks. This week we’re featuring everyone from Meghan Markle, who donned a gorgeous tulle dress by Oscar de la Renta to Queens Letizia and Queen Maxima, who always serve up the best of the season’s fashion.

 

Scroll through our gallery of this week’s best in royal fashion and get inspired!

 

Prince Beatrice made a glittering appearance at the Global Gift Gala in London on Friday, November 2. The royal stood out amongst the high-profile attendees, donning an incredible crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown by Gucci. She topped off the floor-length look with a patent black clutch bag, delicate jewels and natural makeup. Her loosely-styled curls added an effortless elegance as well.

 

Beatrice joined celebrities like of Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham at the star-studded event, which aimed to raise funds and make a difference to the lives of children and women around the world.

Kate Middleton
Royal style week, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton gave us not one, but two fabulous looks this week! On Tuesday, October 30, Kate appeared at Coach Core in an all-black ensemble, including: a turtleneck, skinny jeans, and Russell & Bromley Aquatalia ‘Fallon’ Chelsea boots. She topped off the look with a glen check blazer by Smythe.

Kate Middleton
Royal style week, Kate Middleton

Following her black-themed ensemble, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday, October 31 to visit the Royal Imperial War Museum in London, donning a blue Jenny Packman dress and rosy suede pumps. Though we’ve seen her in the knee-length dress before (she wore it once during her 2016 royal tour of Canada), this time she gave it a relaxed feel by wearing her hair down in loose waves. She accessorized with minimal jewelry and a clutch that matched the color of her shoes.

Lady Amelia Windsor
Royal style week, Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor was perfection in a chic one-shoulder ruffled dress she wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 30. Her look was elegant with a modern twist as she paired it with metallic square-toe heels that featured a sparkly buckle and a studded box clutch.

Princess Leonor of Spain
Royal style week, Princess Leonor of Spain

For her first royal speech, Princess Leonor celebrated her thirteenth birthday donning a classic-cut, collared blue dress and black Mary Jane flats. So cute!

Queen Letizia
Royal style week, Queen Letizia

Letizia impressed with her look a second time around when she wore a trench coat and tall leather boots. It was fall-wear perfection!

Meghan Markle
Royal style week, Meghan Markle

During their royal tour, Meghan and Harry met with the Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pōhiva and his cabinet in the capital city of Nuku'alofa in Tonga where the soon-to-be-mom wore a forest-green-and-white striped dress with matching sash belt by Australian Designer, Martin Grant. The Duchess accessorized with olive-green suede pumps, a beige leather clutch by Prada, and diamond stud earrings.

Meghan Markle
Royal style week, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was a dream in the glamorous pre-fall 2018 Oscar de La Renta ‘Scribble’ dress she wore to the Australian Geographic Society Awards with husband Prince Harry. The A-line dress offers a bouncy tulle skirt with a sheer high neck that gives the illusion of a strapless silhouette. The Duchess of Sussex balanced the striking look with a pair of classic black slingback pumps.

Crown Princess Mette Merrit
Royal style week, Crown Princess Mette Merrit

Next up is Crown Princess Mette Merrit of Norway who wore a gorgeous maxi dress to the Nordic Council's award ceremony at The Norwegian National Opera. Her dress brought forth a sense of rocker-chic appeal as it is covered with a dark floral print and features sheer sleeves with a ruffled shoulders detail.

Queen Maxima
Royal style week, Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima was the epitome of fall-chic in a pair of grey, wide-leg trousers and a nude-colored top that featured a standout shoulder detail. The Queen continued with a grey theme as she accessorized with dark grey pearls, and a hat that perfectly matched her trousers.

