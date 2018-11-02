View 5 pics | Back to story

Everything we know about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Everything we know about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Everything we know about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York
© Getty Images

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York

It’s that special time of the year! The Victoria’s Secret Angels are grabbing their wings and flocking to New York City for the 2018 fashion show. This year, the show will be filmed on November 8 and will air online and on ABC on December 2.

 

Ahead of the show, secrets are spilled and surprises (and new faces) are revealed. We have all of the scoop. Scroll through to see everything we know about the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

 

Welcome (back) to NYC

This year the models are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. The highly-anticipated show is returning to New York City. This year will mark the Angel’s 17th appearance in the city since the debut show at the iconic Plaza Hotel in 1995.

 

Victoria Secret Returning Faces
© Getty Images

Victoria Secret Returning Faces

Return of the greats

Alessandra Ambrosio hung up her wings and marked the end of an era during the 2017 show, after walking in the show for 17 years. With the exit of Alessandra, there are a few Angels making their way back for this year’s big event.

 

Behati Prinsloo is returning after sitting the last two years out in order to focus on motherhood. Also making their return are Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

 

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
© Getty Images

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Fresh Faces

There will be 42 models hitting the catwalk this year and a host of them are familiar faces making their debut. Supermodel Winnie Harlow is confirmed to walk the show, along with Jose Canseco’s daughter Josie, Maia Cotton, Duckie Thot and Kelsey Merritt – who is the first Filipino woman to walk the VS show. 

 

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performers
© Getty Images

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performers

Bringing the music

The Angels aren’t the only stars taking the stage. It wouldn’t be the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show without the music. This year Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini and the Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Britain’s The Struts will use the runway as their stage while they provide the soundtrack for the special night.

 

VS Fashion Show Mary Katrantzou

VS Fashion Show Mary Katrantzou

A special collection

Victoria’s Secret is no stranger to a beautiful capsule collection. Each year the brand teams with a designer for a special line which previews during the show. This year London-based designer Mary Katrantzou has been tapped to work with the famous lingerie brand.

 

“I wanted the collection to be colorful and uplifting, bold, and strong. It’s designed to empower women to have fun with their undergarments and feel free to explore pattern and color as a second skin,” she told Vogue.

 

Photo: Instagram/@victoriassecret

