How celebrities (and even royals!) are flocking to this must-wear trend

Meghan Markle cradles bump while leaving Australia in dress by Queen Letizia's favorite designer
Meghan Markle cradles bump while leaving Australia in dress by Queen Letizia's favorite designer
© Getty Images

It seems like lately every celebrity is feeling their inner showgirl. The feather trend is going strong. Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton are embracing the head to toe plumage galore, and Queen Elizabeth II has joined the hype with her signature accessory. This time around, the wild trend has come back in a more wearable way, with subtle trimmings sprouting from hems and sleeves, right Katie Holmes? Looks have even been inspired by old Hollywood glamour with flirty details. Not sure how to rock it?

 

Scroll down to see how your favorite it-women are taking flight with our favorite trend of the week.

 

© Getty Images

The world's top influencer, Chiara Ferragni, looked sensational in the statement trend as she was seen stepping out at a Pomellato event wearing The Attico's sequined feather party dress. 

© Getty Images

The Attico is rapidly becoming a celebrity favorite among the stylish Hollywood royalty and street style superstars. Above, model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is spotted in Paris wearing another version of the fun cocktail dress. 

© Getty Images

Katy Perry had a couture moment at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles red carpet in a show-stopping sky blue feathered gown from Alexis Mabille. She added Bulgari gems and Christian Louboutin shoes.

© Getty Images

The always stunning Paris Hilton attended Rihanna's Diamond Ball in New York City with an old Hollywood-inspired pink feathery gown from Pamella Roland's Resort 2019 collection. 

© Getty Images

Style icon Olivia Palermo graced the streets of New York in a velvet gown from Ralph Lauren and feathered coat by Elie Saab for a touch of cool while attending the American Ballet Gala.

© Instagram

Cardi B had a major Paris couture moment in a lavender Christian Cowan ostrich feather look with matching hair and cascading diamond earrings.

© Getty Images

Leave it to Prada to make the trend super desirable (and wearable) as Katie Holmes rocked a tailored two-piece suit with plumage in NYC.

© Getty Images

And for those who would like to keep it more subtle, shoes and accessories are the way to go! Take a look at Italian icon Anna Dello Russo's way of styling her favorite Saint Laurent boots for an extra bold look. 

© Getty Images

The trend has even made it to royalty! Queen Elizabeth did not resist the trend and accentuated her signature hat with a feather. The monarch looked fabulous in a sky blue coat and matching headwear by milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan. 

