View 10 pics | Back to story

QUEEN LETIZIA'S BEST FALL 2018 STYLE MOMENTS

...
QUEEN LETIZIA'S BEST FALL 2018 STYLE MOMENTS
You're reading

QUEEN LETIZIA'S BEST FALL 2018 STYLE MOMENTS

1/10
How to get Victoria Beckham's signature look for less
Next

How to get Victoria Beckham's signature look for less
Queen Letizia wearing an embroidered brocade dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing an embroidered brocade dress

Now that we’ve officially hit the cooler temperatures, Queen Letizia’s style is onboard with the season’s elegant take on fall fashion. Within the past month, she’s stunned with everything from a standout black and silver brocade embroidered dress to a red patterned coat and black leather leggings combo. Scroll through to see more of Queen Letizia’s best fall 2018 fashion moments thus far!

 

Letizia made quite an impression at the 2018 Princess of Asturias Awards where she wore a black and silver embroidered gown with brocade detailing and classic black peep-toe pumps.

Queen Letizia wearing sparkly earrings
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing sparkly earrings

Letizia finished the look with a slick, side-parted hairstyle and sparkly earrings.

Queen Letizia wearing a red dress with lace paneling
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a red dress with lace paneling

Letizia made a stunning appearance as a lady in red at the 2018 Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo. She wore a bright red A-line dress with lace paneling and nude patent pumps. The Queen took a graceful approach with minimal jewelry and softly tousled waves.

Queen Letizia wearing a little black dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a little black dress

With this number, Letizia proves even queens are fans of a little black dress–in this case, a shift dress. Worn with a pair of black Christian Louboutin slingbacks, she attended the closing concert of the 27th Musical Week. She closed out the look with a pair of dazzling earrings and diamond cuffs.

Queen Letizia wearing a tartan sleeveless top
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a tartan sleeveless top

The former journalist is no stranger to Zara’s on-trend styles. On October 18 she appeared at an event wearing a tartan sleeveless top with a subtle peplum and waist tie from the the popular retailer. She kept her look polished with a pair of classic black slacks and pointed toe pumps.

Queen Letizia wearing an elegant red dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing an elegant red dress

Queen Letizia paired classic style with of-the-moment details wearing a polished red sheath dress while attending the Royal Academy of Spain in Rome on World Food Day on October 16. While she kept her look polished, her nude suede stiletto mules featured an on-trend transparent detail.

Queen Letizia wearing a tulle skirt ensemble
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a tulle skirt ensemble

On October 12 at Spain’s National Day reception, Letizia wore a flowy tulle skirt and refined sleeveless top ensemble by Felipe Varela. She kept her look fancy with Magrit stiletto pumps and her hair in a slick low bun.

Queen Letizia wearing a tulle skirt and blazer
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a tulle skirt and blazer

For Spain’s National Day Military Parade on October 12, the Queen opted for a graceful businesswoman look as she topped her two-piece ensemble with a double-breasted blazer and stiletto pumps. 

Queen Letizia wearing a colorblock ensemble
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a colorblock ensemble

The Queen stepped out in one of our favorite looks to date! She perfectly transitioned a colorblock leather skirt from Hugo Boss and matching geometric knit top into a fall look by wearing a tan coat over her shoulders. The royal added an additional pop of color with a red clutch but toned it down with her crisscross pumps. 

Queen Letizia wearing a printed red coat and leather leggings
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a printed red coat and leather leggings

Letizia appeared on October 4 at Red Cross World Day in Madrid wearing the perfect fall look. She embraced a red printed topcoat by Atos Lombardini and kept the rest of her look simple with a black top, black patent pumps, and black leather leggings from Uterque.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries