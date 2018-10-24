View 8 pics | Back to story

How to get Victoria Beckham's signature look for less

...
How to get Victoria Beckham's signature look for less
You're reading

How to get Victoria Beckham's signature look for less

1/8
Meghan impresses as she makes royal milestone with Prince Harry: See her elegant island style!
Next

Meghan impresses as she makes royal milestone with Prince Harry: See her elegant island style!
Victoria Beckham
© Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is the master of power dressing. The fashion mogul is known for stepping out in the easiest, yet chicest looks that never fail to become the people’s top source of inspiration. Ever since she launched her best-selling brand of ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, Victoria has been wearing the most iconic pieces from her own collection on and off the runway. We couldn't help to notice she has been channeling her inner superwoman as of late while wearing her classic deconstructed suit. The entire ensemble has an oversized feel which she teamed with a slinky white shirt, her favorite suede bag, and bold sunglasses. It's the ultimate formula for the woman who means real business and pretty much a look that everyone should have in their closet–just on a less costly version that’s still fabulous.  Scroll through to see the pieces you should invest in this season (without spending a fortune) and become your own version of the iconic Posh Spice!

Victoria Beckham
© Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Victoria wears a suit from her collection with a silk shirt ($1,195), wool twill wide leg pants ($995) and slim button blazer ($2,220). She paired the look with Celine sunglasses ($430).

Victoria Beckham
© Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

She added a touch of cool with a Victoria Beckham Collection hazel suede bag ($1,855). The classic crossbody clutch was created for the brand's ten year anniversary.

Victoria Beckham style jackets
© Custom

Victoria Beckham style jackets

Start the look with a classic black blazer such as one in the options above. House of Dagmar blazer ($179), Iris & Ink oversized cotton blazer ($185) and Maje satin trimmed blazer ($188). All available at The Outnet

Victoria Beckham style shirts
© Custom

Victoria Beckham style shirts

Next, add the perfect white shirt. You can always try different cuts or textures depending on what best fits your style. Above, Likely wrap top ($138), Eileen Fisher organic cotton button down shirt ($138) and Diane Von Furstenberg silk long sleeve V neck shirt ($148). All available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Victoria Beckham style pants
© Custom

Victoria Beckham style pants

Complete the main look with a wide leg pant. It's a flattering option for all shapes and is a favorite for its slimming effect! Above, Diane Von Furstenberg high rise wide leg crepe trousers ($171), Bella Freud wool blend trousers ($125) and Liu Jo black classic flared trousers ($138). All available at Matches Fashion.

Victoria Beckham style bags
© Custom

Victoria Beckham style bags

Add a chic neutral bag for a pop of style! See by Chloé suede leather crossbody bag ($197), available at The Outnet. DKNY crossbody bag ($79.99) and Nine West crossbody faux leather bag ($29.50), both available in Macy's.

Victoria Beckham style sunglasses
© Custom

Victoria Beckham style sunglasses

You're all set! Now add a pair of your favorite sunglasses and be ready to step out looking timelessly fab. Above, Le Specs tort sunnies ($59), Quay cat-eye sunnies ($55) and Quay squared matte black sunnies ($65), all available at Bloomingdale's. McQ by Alexander McQueen sunglasses ($84) avaiable at The Outnet.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries