View Galleries
-
Trend of the week: The logo celebrities can't get enough of this season
And while the Italian house has been known its luxurious accessories, leather goods and innovating prints through the years via Karl Lagerfeld’s...
-
Meet Giovanna Battaglia: A peek inside the fabulous life of fashion's favorite icon
Giovanna Battaglia, also known as @Bat_Gio on Instagram, is simply fabulous! And for once, given a look at the sheer scope and imagination of the...
-
What you should wear on your way to your next vacation
As Victoria Beckham once said, the airport is her runway.
-
The future of fashion: Meet the next generation of designer superstars
Have you ever heard about a designer having the Queen herself sitting at his very first show? If you thought this would be an almost impossible dream...
-
90s redux: The supermodel look-alikes giving us deja vu
When Carla Bruni first made it to every single 90s catwalk, it seemed her piercing eyes and striking features were a one-of-one beauty formula......