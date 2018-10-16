View 4 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle royal tour maternity style: All the Duchess' looks from Australia, Fiji and Tonga

...
Meghan Markle royal tour maternity style: All the Duchess' looks from Australia, Fiji and Tonga
You're reading

Meghan Markle royal tour maternity style: All the Duchess' looks from Australia, Fiji and Tonga

1/4
Is J.Lo's latest high-fashion look brought to you by the royal wedding?
Next

Is J.Lo's latest high-fashion look brought to you by the royal wedding?
Meghan Markle Martin Grant coat
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Martin Grant coat

Meghan Markle is expecting her and Prince Harry’s first child, and her style expectations are going to change! What better time to show off her evolving wardrobe than the royal tour? 

The Duchess of Sussex is taking her brand-new maternity style down under for the first public part of her pregnancy. Here is a look at Meghan’s chic maternity style during the royal tour.

 

Maternity look number 1!  The Duchess arrived in style alongside her husband wearing Australian designer Martin Gran's Style 1 trench coat.

 

Meghan Markle wearing Karen Gee
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle wearing Karen Gee

Underneath the coat, the Duchess wore a piece by Australian designer Karen Gee. Meghan’s small bump was displayed in the “blessed” dress.

 

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana's jewels
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana's jewels

Special jewels for a special occasion! For her first major tour with her husband and their first since announcing their baby news, Meghan wore two of Princess Diana’s most memorable jewels. Meghan wore Prince Harry's mother's  butterfly earrings and gold bracelet.

 

Meghan Markle, Brandon Maxwell
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Brandon Maxwell

American girl! After paying homage to the country, Meghan opted to go American for her final look. The Duchess wore the pleated button up shirt dress by Brandon Maxwell with nude pumps by Dior.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries