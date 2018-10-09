View 4 pics | Back to story

date 2018-10-09

Trend of the week: The logo celebrities can't get enough of this season

Trend of the week: The logo celebrities can't get enough of this season
Trend of the week: The logo celebrities can't get enough of this season

Fendi logo double F Zucca

While Fendi has been known its luxurious accessories, leather goods and innovating prints through the years via Karl Lagerfeld’s tireless eye, this season we have seen a particular 1990s trend making a major return: the infamous double F Zucca Logo. It only takes a few celebrities to be seen in the classic piece to know that the power of logomania is still alive and kicking, yet when you spot cool kids of the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin rocking the trend head-to-toe, you’re automatically aware that this is an actual fever about go viral! Keep reading to see our favorite fashion celebs repping Fendi in the coolest styles this season.

 

First, the Kaiser did it in the late 1970's, when the double F monogram (that stands for Fun Fur) adorned the streets all over the world. Now-a-days, the trend has been seen from earlier this year and now it has evolved into head-to-toe looks accesories mania, and celebs can't seem to get enough of it. Not sure on how to rock it? Just take a look at the fab four above: Rita Ora, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Victoria's Secret angel Sara Sampaio.

Fendi and Fila celebrity trend

As the industry rapidly evolves, brands have to stay on top of their game in order to stay in vogue. Fendi looks to be in the lead after reinventing a mashup of Fendi and viral Fila logos, further proving the industry's fascination with nostalgic retro sportswear. And if were looking for what will grab the gold as the next "it" look, this one is definitely a big contender on that logomania race – just ask street style superstars as Olivia Culpo, Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, Caro Daur and Erica Pelosini

Fendi logo jumpsuit and dress

Nope, you're not seeing double! The logo trend became so popular after its release during Milan Fashion Week last February and now celebrities such as Fergie, Mary J. Blige as well as influencers Chiara Ferragni and Sita Abellan made the ultimate fashion face off of the season with their jumpsuits and dresses. Who wears it better? 

Fendi logo accessories street style

Let's close with the season's superstars: the accessories. And while we've seen every single celebrity wearing the famous print, it is the shoes and bags that have become the key players in the trend. Seen not only on the arms of always chic (and practically  F logo ambassador) Bella Hadid but, as you can see above, pretty much every single street style shot this year!

