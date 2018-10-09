View 8 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez: A look back at her best looks from the American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez: A look back at her best looks from the American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez: A look back at her best looks from the American Music Awards

Throughout the history of the American Music Awards Jennifer Lopez has done it all! The superstar has gone from, attendee, presenter, winner, performer to host – and has done it all in style. J.Lo has worn some of her best (and most daring) looks during the ceremony. Here is a look at back at her biggest AMA fashion moments. 

 

In 2001 J.Lo showed off her amazing abs as she took the stage in 2001, for her first performance on the show, and gave the fans a nautical look as she performed My Love Don't Cost a Thing.

 

 

On stage or off, Jennifer proved that she knows how to do an award show. Although she didn't take home any awards that year, she was no doubt one of the best dressed with this all white ensemble.

 

Knockout! In 2009, Jennifer was a fabulous fighting as she performed Louboutins.

 

Jennifer made sure she shined and had all of the comfort while performing a melody of her hits. The triple-threat left little to the imagination as she performed Until It Beats No MorePapiOn the Floor, with Pitbull, and T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever) with Will.i.am.

 

The mother-of-two was a fashion winner on and off the stage. The Dinero singer, who took home the award for Latin Artist, showed off some leg in a lace black gown in 2011.

 

 

2014 saw one of her most daring looks yet. Jennifer, arrived in the most talked about outfits of the night.

 

 

The risqué looks didn’t stop there. Jennifer took the stage to perform her hit Booty in a red bodysuit with a matching jacket.

 

 

The host – with the most outfit changes! Jennifer was the host for the ceremony in 2015 and did not disappoint. The 49-year-old wore 12 different outfits throughout the ceremony. Some of her best looks were created by Michael Cinco, DSquared2, Michael Costello and more.

 

