Meghan Markle style: The accessory she doesn’t leave home without

© WENN

Meghan Markle has a bag for every occasion. Since making her first appearance with Prince Harry and sending royal watchers into a frenzy with her purse, fans always want to know which bag the royal will carry next. The former Suits actress has accessorized each bag perfectly with her various looks.

 

One of our favorite Meghan Markle wardrobe staples is her top handle bags, which rival Kate Middleton's clutches in terms of royal chic. Scroll through to see all of Meghan's trend-setting top handle bags and where you can buy them.

 

Gabriella Hearst Demi Satin Tote

The Duchess of Sussex steps visited her namesake county with this sleek design by her side. The deep green satin bag is made with custom gold hardware and was the perfect complement to Meghan’s leather skirt by BOSS, top from & Other Stories and Stuart Weitzman heels. The purse also worked with Meghan’s cashmere Emporio Armani coat.

 

 

© Getty Images

The Pixie Small Round Tote Bag by Chloé

Meghan matched her hat and her bag perfectly. For Christmas church service at Sandringham in 2017, Prince Harry' soon-to-be bride had the perfect look. Meghan pulled together two of her favorites – brown suede and a top handle bag – with this paneled calfskin design with brass hardware by Chloé, which retails for $1,500 at Neiman Marcus.

 

© Getty Images

Naeem Khan's Zodiac clutch

Sign of the style! Meghan added a personalized touch to her attire for the Queen's 92nd birthday celebration with this $1,490 bag. The future royal carried the Leo design in honor of her astrological sign. The acrylic evening clutch, with plated brass inlay, suede lining and Swarovski crystals, is perfectly customizable, available in gold or silver, with or without the top handle, and with a base of black or white.

 

© WENN

The Mini Venice by DeMellier London

Green with envy! In January 2018, the former Suits actress carried this "cute" and "practical" bag with a "ladylike" top handle, during an outing with Prince Harry in Cardiff, Wales. The purse was the perfect touch to her Stella McCartney coat.

 

 

© WENN

The Midi Tote by Strathberry

All eyes were on Meghan Markle when she stepped out for her first ever appearance with Prince Harry in Nottingham in December 2017. All eyes were also on her stunning bag by Strathberry. The $675 bag was designed in Spain and handcrafted in Scotland and comes in 21 color combinations.

 

 

Meghan Markle Charlotte Elizabeth

The New Edition Bloomsbury bag by Charlotte Elizabeth

In March 2018, Meghan visited Northern Ireland with Prince Harry and carried the perfect piece. This purse is the revamped version of the original Bloomsbury bag and has a gold foil logo on the back, gold front clasp and a detachable strap. Meghan's is in chestnut, but it is also available for pre-order on the Charlotte Elizabeth website in black and red.

 

Meghan Markle Altuzarra

The Ghianda bag by Altuzarra

Meghan toted a navy blue version of this $1,599 handbag to match her blue and white J Crew coat as she stepped out with Prince Harry in Birmingham in March 2018. The grained leather bag has braided detailing on the top handle, a detachable long strap and gold hardware. The actress is a fan of the Altuzarra designs and has in the past been spotted carrying a brown suede Ghianda mini saddle bag.

