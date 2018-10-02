View 6 pics | Back to story

The future of the fashion: Meet the next generation of designer superstars




Michael Halpern
Michael Halpern

Have you ever heard about a designer having the Queen herself sitting at his very first show? If you thought this would be an almost impossible dream to achieve, the inner go-getter in you is about to go sky-high with inspiration, as just that was accomplished by one of our fashion Ones To Watch. In today’s fashion industry landscape, more than ever young designers and collectives are becoming the voice of today’s fashion generation, the ultimate vehicle to help cool new trends become spectacular global hits. From Jacquemus and that massive viral hat runway moment to Molly Goddard and her viral haute couture moment via Rihanna, we’ve collected those who have caught our eye in the most astonishing way. It definitely takes a certain touch to get the “in’" within the industry, now scroll down to discover fashion’s new inner circle.

 

Michael Halpern: Bringing Studio 54 back

This native New Yorker is a Central Saint Martin’s alumnus. Having previously worked at Versace and Oscar de la Renta and with only three collections under his wing, he has made a bold statement with 1970’s unabashed glamour and a thunderstorm of sequins down each one of his disco-ready runways. But can we talk about his superstar roster? Amal! Lupita! Marion! Beyoncé! Seems that someone is trying to dress the world in sequins these days… and it’s working!

 

Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo: Conquering the Influencer world

Korean-brorn Rejina Pyo may be one of Londons lowest-key designers, yet after successfully launching her first catwalk last September, this fighter for woman power became the label that every cool London girl wants to be seen in. In fact, you’ve been probably looking at her designs for years without even realizing it, with influencers like Leandra Medine, Pandora Sykes and Camille Charriere declaring their die-hard love for her floaty frocks, bold colors and quirky shapes since day one.

 

Simon Porte Jacquemus
Simon Porte Jacquemus

Simon Porte Jacquemus: The Trendsetter

Simon’s designs look like they belong to a French summer painting. And while everyone else tries to be king of cool, this 28-year-old self-taught designer is effortlessly giving the runway chic resort moments with powerful, very sexy silhouettes and conceptual yet commercial deconstructed shirt dresses, asymmetric blazers and statement blouses. (Not to mention that must-have oversized hat!) Jacquemus is already a favorite among stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and even royalty like Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco.

Richard Quinn
Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn: The newbie who accomplished the impossible

And that is… yes, having Queen Elizabeth II (who had never attended a fashion show before, by the way) and Anna Wintour sitting front row at his very first show. The moment was Richard’s first contact with the two of the world’s biggest influencers after he won the award for best British design. Richard, whose eye is fearless and innovative with a heavy print philosophy in mind, grabbed everyone's attention with his slightly retro floral prints and oversized garments modeled by one very diverse cast. He’s a rare bird, a quite unusual force in the fashion industry that feels fresh and inspiring, a much-needed unique breath for the fashion community that no longer feels quite exclusive anymore.

Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard: The couturier

The rebelliously feminine approach of Molly Goddard is still in an early stage, just like her fashion stardom. Yet the British designer, who interned for John Galliano and Meadham Kirchhoff, represents a force to be reckoned with as she is rapidly becoming today’s go-to designer for all things girly with tons of ruffles. Molly is also a celeb favorite, seen on the likes of Rihanna, Edie Campbell, Bella Hadid and Solange.

Attico
Attico

Attico: The modern vintage party animals

Street-style stars turned designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini have created the ultimate brand for evening-ready attire with a cool-girl touch. With stars like Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Naomi Campbell declaring their love for the brand on multiple occasions, the Italian designers are taking Hollywood by storm. Their most extravagant pieces are rich in exaggerated sequin work and shapes, a concept that translates into the ultimate laid back elegance worth a thousand likes.

