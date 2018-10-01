View 6 pics | Back to story

90s redux: The supermodel look-alikes giving us deja vu

90s redux: The supermodel look-alikes giving us deja vu
90s redux: The supermodel look-alikes giving us deja vu

Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni
Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni

When Carla Bruni first made it down every single '90s catwalk, it seemed her piercing eyes and striking features were a one-of-a-kind beauty formula... until Bella Hadid was born. The two even confirmed what our eyes saw when they ran into each other at a party in Cannes, proclaiming all over Instagram what seemed to be an encounter with her "long-lost offspring." And remember when everyone thought Pamela Anderson's golden waves could never be replicated? Seems a new bombshell is setting the runways on fire under the same beauty signature. 

 

Truth is many '90s supermodels were the pioneers of these looks. Nobody will be able to replace the legends themselves, but (almost) all of them have a modern day doppelgänger. To validate our theory, we've made a compilation of six of our all time favorite supermodels and their present-day counterparts. Scroll down and become amazed with these stunning comparisons!

 

Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

Think you're seeing double? Just look at both Carla and Bella's eyes.

 

Kate Moss and Martha Hunt
Kate Moss and Martha Hunt

Kate Moss and Martha Hunt

The British supermodel's look broke all beauty rules back in the '90s, paving the way for blonde babes like this Victoria's Secret Angel.

 

Christy Turlington and Alexandra Agoston
Christy Turlington and Alexandra Agoston

Christy Turlington and Alexandra Agoston

These two are not identical beauties, but Alexandra's features capture the iconic essence of Christy from back in the day: the pout, the nose, the hair and the style! 

 

Pamela Anderson and Hailey Clauson
Pamela Anderson and Hailey Clauson

Pamela Anderson and Hailey Clauson

We're pretty sure the only thing separating these two blonde bombshells is their birthdays. Between their matching platinum waves and dazzling eyes, these gals prove the all-American seductive look is not going anywhere. 

 

Iman and Jasmine Tookes
Iman and Jasmine Tookes

Iman and Jasmine Tookes  

With their glowing complexions, statuesque figures and sensational looks, the Victoria's Secret Angel could easily pass as a long-lost relative of David Bowie's love.

 

kaia-cindy-2
kaia-cindy-2

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Of course we would save the best for last. Out of every celebrity mom-and-daughter look-alike case, these two top the list. Ever since the 17-year-old rocked her Fashion Week debut in 2017 like a pro, she has been making her own name for herself. Starting with her legs-for-days and impressive runway walk to her voluminous brown hair and angelic face, designers all want to cast Cindy and Rande's daughter.

 

