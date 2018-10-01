View 10 pics | Back to story

10 Givenchy looks we may see Meghan Markle wearing next year

10 Givenchy looks we may see Meghan Markle wearing next year
10 Givenchy looks we may see Meghan Markle wearing next year

Meghan Markle Givenchy gown
Meghan Markle Givenchy gown

Meghan Markle is Givenchy's ultimate fan, having chosen the French fashion house, led by British designer Clare Waight Keller, to create her wedding dress as she tied the knot with Prince Harry last May. The label unveiled its spring-summer 2019 creations at Paris Fashion Week on September 30, in front of a host of stars including Anne Hathaway, Liv Tyler and Amanda Seyfried. The collection, inspired by androgynous Swiss writer Annemarie Schwarzenbach, is a fusion of traditional mens- and womenwear and was filled with Meghan favorites, from tailored trousers and cool coats to gowns with halter necklines and caped shoulders. Scroll through to see the ten pieces that we would bet will end up in the Duchess of Sussex's closet sometime soon!

 

In June, for her first solo engagement with her grandmother-in-law the Queen, Meghan wore a chic caped cream day dress by Givenchy. This Givenchy spring-summer 2019 look is in one of Meghan's favorite hues – basic black! – and features a similar style shoulder-concealing piece at the neckline.

meghan markle givenchy blue dress
meghan markle givenchy blue dress

Minimalist styles always seem to rank high in Duchess Meghan's sartorial choices, as does color blocking. That's why we think this turquoise dress with a sparkling cape sleeve would look just perfect in her wardrobe.

meghan markle givenchy blazer
meghan markle givenchy blazer

We've seen Meghan wear lots of double-breasted looks, and this one – which echoes the iconic 1990s style made famous by Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana – would definitely fit in with the Duchess' classic closet.

meghan markle yellow dress halter givenchy

meghan markle yellow dress halter givenchy

Who could forget the ivory high-necked halter dress that newlywed Meghan wore to her wedding reception alongside a tuxedo-clad Prince Harry? This look combines that feminine silhouette with a pop of color in bright yellow. 

meghan markle peplum top pants
meghan markle peplum top pants

Given Meghan Markle's fondness for pants and tuxedos, menswear inspired looks are certainly among her favorites. This belted peplum vest and slim tailored trousers is also in one of the Duchess' preferred palettes – black and white.

meghan markle pleated dress givenchy
meghan markle pleated dress givenchy

The Duchess of Sussex is also fond of pleats – so this beautiful pleated gown is perfect, and is in a simple silhouette with a twist (that asymmetric sleeve is to die for!), another trait Meghan looks for in her outfits.

meghan markle yellow dress givenchy
meghan markle yellow dress givenchy

Meghan doesn't often wear bright colors, but when she does, she goes for the bold. She wore a bright yellow dress to join Prince Harry for the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge in England over the summer, so we're sure she'd love this sunny one-shouldered look by Givenchy.

meghan markle givenchy coat

meghan markle givenchy coat

From one of her early appearances with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year, it has been very clear that Meghan can't resist a cool trench. This version is in an army green neutral, and is paired with a classic button down and high waisted trousers, a masculine-influenced combination that the former Suits star would no doubt love to suit up in.

meghan markle givenchy halter

meghan markle givenchy halter

Let's see how many Meghan Markle faves this evening look hits! Trousers? Check. Black? Check. Halter? Check. Three Duchess approved details means its a likely contender for her wardrobe. 

meghan markle givenchy frock coat

meghan markle givenchy frock coat

Los Angeles girl Meghan will definitely need a statement coat for those brisk British seasons. This thigh-sweeping frock coat with sharp shoulders and a wide lapel is as chic as it is versatile. 

