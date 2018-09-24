View 5 pics | Back to story

Celebrities are obsessed with this look - but the price will make your jaw drop

...
Celebrities are obsessed with this look - but the price will make your jaw drop
You're reading

Celebrities are obsessed with this look - but the price will make your jaw drop

1/5
Meghan Markle wears Oscar de la Renta as she plays net ball with Prince Harry
Next

Meghan Markle wears Oscar de la Renta as she plays net ball with Prince Harry
Heidi Klum Alberta Ferretti jumpsuit
© Instagram

Heidi Klum Alberta Ferretti jumpsuit

Italian superstar designer Alberta Ferretti is clearly the ultimate embellishment master, yet her Fall/Winter 2019 runway is rapidly becoming viral this season. Top trendsetters like of Chiara Ferragni and Heidi Klum have been spotted rocking the same look – Ferretti's metallic sequin head-to-toe outfits –  proving that nobody can resist a good sparkly ensemble. While you run out to buy your own – the full shimmering boots, top and pants combo costs around $12,000! – lets ask: which celeb wears it better? Scroll down to see the one look everyone’s obsessed with this season.

 

Heidi Klum joined the "more is more" girls club when she attended The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the model accesorized her dazzling Alberta Ferretti look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Casadei pumps. The top is available from luisaviaroma.com for $3,995 while the pants will set you back a whopping $5,995.

Blanca Suarez sequin dress
© Getty Images

Blanca Suarez sequin dress

Spanish actress Blanca Suarez dazzled the red carpet in a gold version of the look at the 75th Venice Film Festival this month for the screening of The Sisters Brothers.

Chiara Ferragni sequin dress
© Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni sequin dress

Top infuencer Chiara Ferragni rocked the silver version of this head-to-toe sequin extravaganza in Milan as she attended the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2019 show. We especially love the Alberta Ferretti boots, which are $1,995 at luisaviaroma.com.

Dua Lipa in Alberta Ferretti
© Instagram

Dua Lipa in Alberta Ferretti

Dua Lipa and Jaguar launched a music collaboration with a live performance in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The singer channeled her inner disco darling with the heavily embellished combo. 

Hailee Steinfeld sequin mini dress
© Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld sequin mini dress

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld spiced up the look a bit wearing a sparkling Alberta Ferretti top as a dress during her performance in New York City's Radio City Music Hall this summer. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries