Fashion Week 2019: All the best pictures from London, Milan and Paris

Fashion Week 2019: All the best pictures from London, Milan and Paris
Fashion Week 2019: All the best pictures from London, Milan and Paris

Queen Letizia takes centerstage at the royal opera in unbelievable dual-purpose look!
Queen Letizia takes centerstage at the royal opera in unbelievable dual-purpose look!
© Getty Images

As the lights went down on New York Fashion Week, the runway quickly lit up with sizzling style overseas. From A-list front row spectators and frenzied backstage candids to head-turning street style and celebrity party moments, follow your favorite stars as they take on the best of the rest. Scroll through our gallery to see all of the top highlights from London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks

 

Princess Dana Al Khalifa of Bahrain made the runway a bit more royal at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23. She shared her excitement for the accomplishment on Instagram, writing: "Thank you @dolcegabbana for having me walk your show it was absolutely unreal! I’m still shaking!"

© Getty Images

Smize for days! Gigi Hadid did something that's rarely seen by runway models during her Roberto Cavalli show stint. The 23-year-old beauty smiled - and we loved every second! She must have been overjoyed to showcase two of the italian designer's creations during his Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week presentation in Milan, on Saturday, September 22. They both featured subtly zaney jackets: one flaunting an animal print and the other oversized sequins.

 

"I was so honored and excited to open the @roberto_cavalli show this morning," she wrote on her Instagram. "The impeccable tailoring of this collection actually made me emotional. Congratulations, thank you so much for having me and for making me feel so strong in these power-suits!!!!"

© Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was a pixelated princess on the Roberto Cavalli runway during Milan Fashion Week. She stepped down the catwalk in a sleek silver, futuristic two piece. The chainmail-like top featured a low, rounded neckline and long sleeves. Her high-waisted shorts had a wild design swirling around them and were cinched by a chunky belt.

© Getty Images

Bella Hadid is one of the most in-demand models around, so it's no surprise that she pulled double duty on September 22. The elite talent looked artsy as she waltzed down the runway at the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini on in Milan, Italy. She kept cool in a plunging, dark jumpsuit and cutting ankle boots.

© Getty Images

Nothing says love like a rose! Gigi Hadid looked touch as a fan handed her a single red rose on the streets of Milan. The blonde bombshell gratefully accepted as she stepped out for the Versace dinner, which followed the show, alongside frequent fashion week attendee Emily Ratajkowski. Both ladies wore Versace print numbers.

© Getty Images

Street style! Alessandra Ambrosio had a pretty in pink moment on the streets of Milan, pounding the pavement in a chic ensemble. The Victoria's Secret model proved that the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 styles can be seen off the runway as well as she paired a white tank with a lovely wrap-skirt by Dundas. Leather jacket thrown over her shoulder, she topped off her cool vibe with "White Baby Betty" shades from Roberi & Fraud.

© Getty Images

Friday night fun! Bella peaked out from the gold chain curtain at the Bulgari Milan SS 2019 dinner party on September 21 and so did her leg. Yolanda Hadid's gorgeous daughter stunned in a sophisticated, one-shouldered black gown, looking a bit like Audrey Hepburn. She swept her hair up into a high bun and accesorized with a sparkling 'happy leaves' necklace.

 

“Last night at my @bulgariofficial family dinner," she wrote on Instagram. "Wearing the newest, my most favorite, ‘happy leaves’ necklace set with rubies too this time around…"

© Getty Images

Music queens turned front row royals! Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj sat side by side at the Versace show, lighting up the front row with matching blue and yellow looks. The singers donned eye-catching numbers by the brand, both featuring the same plaid detail, during its Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 show September 21.

© Getty Images

The pair were part of a pretty star-studded front row, which included (second from the left): Rita's mom Elena Ora, Luke Evans, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Chiara Ferragni, italian rapper Fedez, Disney star Sabrina Carpenter and Leona Lewis. All of the stars dressed to the nines for the fun fashion Friday outing.

© Getty Images

The runway was starry as well, with Gigi Hadid rocking two head-turning looks down the cream walkway. The model shared her gratitude for being a part of the event on Instagram, writing: "Last night. @donatella_versace I love you so much !!!!! Thank you forever & always @versace and the whole team - being with my Italian family lights up my fashion month".

© Getty Images

Popping in yellow, Gigi's sister buzzed through the chic presentation in shiny midi dress. "VERSACE last night," she wrote on Instagram, "it feels like the first time every single time! Thank you for the energy, love and all things major @donatella_versace I am so grateful to know you and be able to watch you work!!!!"

© Getty Images

Looking sultry in a silky-black, asymmetrical slip number, Kendall Jenner strutted down the Versace aisle like the young pro she is. After, the 22-year-old model's momager Kris Jenner proudly shared a photo of her walking on Instagram, with the sweet caption: “@kendalljenner today looking beautiful in the @versace show!! #proudmama."

© Getty Images

Spotted on the streets of London: two major fashion icons! Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour looked their usual stylish-selves while arriving at Victoria's Dover St. store during London Fashion Week on September 18. Both in print dresses, the delicious duo ducked into the shop with their shades on and fashion sensibilites in tow.

© Getty Images

Proving she's still Posh Spice at heart, Victoria Beckham hit the dance floor and rocked it out to her former girl band's hit single Spice Up Your Life at her fashion week party at Mark's Club in London. She was joined by big names at the outing, including British Vogue editor Edward Enninful (pictured left), Liam Payne, and models Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung. And while Victoria grabbed all her guests attention with her dancing skills, there was one person who was less than impressed – her husband David! 

 

After Victoria posted a video from the night on Instagram, the retired footballer took to the comments section to post a series of embarrassed face emojis. Victoria and David's oldest son Brooklyn, as well as both sets of their parents and siblings were also present to celebrate the designer's success.

© WireImage

Winnie Harlow was a glowing goddess at Nicholas Kirkwood's techy show during London Fashion Week on September 16. The 24-year-old model shone bright in the eery spotlight, rocking a cut-out and stringy white ensemble. Activist and actress Rose McGowan also donned an all-white number and walked in the show barefoot.

© Getty Images

Shimmering in a racey light number, Alessandra Ambrosio looks like she had her dress painted on. With fierce makeup and a slight smirk, the Brazilian beauty walked the runway at Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald's style-up show during London Fashion Week at XXXX on Saturday, September 15.

