View 18 pics | Back to story

Josie Canseco, Winnie Harlow and more hitting the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time

...
Josie Canseco, Winnie Harlow and more hitting the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time
You're reading

Josie Canseco, Winnie Harlow and more hitting the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time

1/18
Kate Hudson shares new photo of baby girl and it'll make your heart melt
Next

Kate Hudson shares new photo of baby girl and it'll make your heart melt
VS Fashion Show Josie Canseco

VS Fashion Show Josie Canseco

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York City and is brining 18 fresh faces to the runway. In true VS form, the only information that has been released is the models and the location. Leading the pack of fresh faces this year is Josie Canseco, the Cuban-American daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco and model Jessica Canseco.

 

Joining Josie are a host of talented girls from around the world. Click through to see all the models who will be hitting the Victoria’s Secret catwalk for the first time.

 

Josie Canseco

Jose and Jessica Canseco’s 21-year-old daughter is carving out her own path. The California native turned heads earlier this year when she hit it out of the park during both the Frankies Bikini and Sherry Hill fashion show. The model has also been showing off her killer workout routines on Instagram.

 

Photo: Instagram/@josiecanseco

VS Fashion Show Winnie Harlow

VS Fashion Show Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

One of Canada’s hottest exports will join the Angels this year! Winnie Harlow (born Chantelle Brown-Young) is no stranger to the modeling world. After appearing on cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model, the 24-year-old Toronto native has appeared in various spreads as well as walked for Desigual, Julian Macdonald and more.

 

Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow

VS Maia Cotton

VS Maia Cotton

Maia Cotton

Maia, 19, hails from New Zealand. The teen model comes from a family of artists and enjoys binging Netflix, snacking and hitting the gym when she isn’t taking on the runway.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maiacotton

VS Fashion Show

VS Fashion Show

Cheyenne Maya

The curly-haired beauty is a college student turned model from the UK. Cheyanne has appeared in ads for Topshop and And Other Stories.

 

Photo: Instagram/@chey_maya

VS Iesha Hodges

VS Iesha Hodges

Iesha Hodges

Iesha has already made a name for herself in the world of modeling and YouTube. The buzz-cut beauty has modeled for MIU MIU, Marc Jacobs, ASOS, and Target. Iesha was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

 

Photo: Instagram/@ieshahodgesofficial

Myrthe Bolt
© Getty Images

Myrthe Bolt

Myrthe Bolt

The Dutch model wasn’t interested in the world of fashion before making her debut at London Fashion Week. Since Myrtle, who has dreams of becoming a doctor, has walked alongside Gigi Hadid, Anna Ewers and more in some high profile shows.

 

Victoria's Secret Duckie Thot

Victoria's Secret Duckie Thot

Duckie Thot

After finishing third on Australia’s Next Top Model, the 23-year-old has taken the fashion industry by storm. Duckie made her fashion week debut at the Yeezy S/S 17. The Australian beauty is known mostly for her role as one of the faces of Fenty Beauty.

 

Photo: Instagram/@duckieofficial 

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Yasmin Wijnaldum

The 20-year-old hails from The Netherlands. Since being discovered at the age of 17, Yasmin has walked for Valentino, Chloe, Giambattista Valli, Kenzo and Loewe.

 

Photo: Instagram/@yasminwijnaldum

VS Fashion Show Lorena Rae

VS Fashion Show Lorena Rae

Loreana Rae

The German beauty is the face of Hugo Boss eyewear and has posed fo Yamamay and Juvia. The 24-year-old was also briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

 

Photo: Instagram/@lorena

Isilda Moreira

Isilda Moreira

Isilda Moreira

The Portuguese model is no stranger to the runway. This season Isilda has walked for Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte and Brandnm Maxwell.

 

Photo: Instagram/@isildamoreira

VS Kelsey Merritt

VS Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merritt

The 21-year-old is making history as the first Filipino to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. Kelsey has appeared in campaigns for Maybelline and Victoria’s Secret Sport.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kelseymerritt

VS Fashion Show Sadie Newman

VS Fashion Show Sadie Newman

Sadie Newman

The 23-year-old British model has been a familiar face in the world of Victoria’s Secret, but will walk the catwalk for the first time this year. The UK-born model also made an appearance on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sadienewman

Mayowa Nicholas

Mayowa Nicholas

Mayowa Nicholas

Ranked one of the top 50 models by Models.com, Mayowa is one of the faces of BOSS and has walked for Elie Saab, Ralph Lauren and Alberta Ferretti.

 

Photo: Instagram/@mayowanicholas

VS fashion show Alannah Walton

VS fashion show Alannah Walton

Alannah Walton

The 18-year-old Australia native was scouted on Instagram by IMG in 2015. Two years after making her debut at fashion week, Alannah is “living her dream” on the VS runway.

 

Photo: Instagram/@alannahwalton

vs-sabah

vs-sabah

Sabah

Sabah has graced the runway for some of the biggest names in fashion. The model has walked for Oscar de la Renta, Area and more high-end fashion houses.

 

Photo: Instagram/@iamsabaah

VS Fashion Show Mélie Tiacoh

VS Fashion Show Mélie Tiacoh

Mélie Tiacoh

Mélie has already made a name for herself as one of the faces of Dior beauty. The French model has also shot for Vogue.

 

Photo: Instagram/@melie_tiacoh

Victoria's Secret Sofie Grace Rovenstine

Victoria's Secret Sofie Grace Rovenstine

Sofie Grace Rovenstine

The Nashville native got her start on the pageant circuit, competing for the title of Miss Teen USA. Sofie has been a reoccurring face at the Sherri Hill runway show.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofie_rovenstine

vs-willow-hand

vs-willow-hand

Willow Hand

Willow, 19, is from a small town in Florida. The supermodel was scouted at the age of 12 while working in her parents store. Willow turned heads when she opened Prada’s A/W fashion show at the age of 16.

 

Photo: Instagram/@willow.hand 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries