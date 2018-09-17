View 7 pics | Back to story

Emmy Awards 2018: The most impressive jewelry worn by the stars

Emmy Awards 2018: The most impressive jewelry worn by the stars
Emmy Awards 2018: The most impressive jewelry worn by the stars

Scarlett Johansson
© Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Bling bling! Some of the stars may have walked away with a gold statue, but they arrived with some impressive jewels. No outfit is complete without a touch of spectacular jewelry. The stars wore some of the biggest names in fashion and shined bright in some of the best jewelry. From the glittering gold pieces, to dynamic diamonds, here is a look at the best jewelry from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

 

Scarlett Johansson

 

Scarlett completed her look with Nikos Koulis jewels. The Avengers star wore the Universe chandelier earrings wth white and icy diamonds set in 18k white gold and the emerald cut Oui ring.

 

Jessical Biel Harry Winston
© Getty Images

Jessical Biel Harry Winston

Jessica Biel 

 

Platinum was the theme and Harry Winston was the perfect jeweler for The Sinner star. Jessica wore open cluster diamond earrings, the Secret cluster bracelet 3 Row Carpet ring with diamonds, a pear-shaped diamond cluster ring and the Brilliant Love band ring.

 

Tiffany Haddish in Lorraine Schwartz
© Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in Lorraine Schwartz

Tiffany Haddish

 

The Night School star added some sparkle to her stunning rainbow gown. Tiffany shined bright in Tattoo earrings with white diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz.

 

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne

 

The Genius actress shined in Amwaj citrine and diamond earrings. The stunning jewels are valued at $200,000. 

Chrissy Teigen in Lorraine Schwartz
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen in Lorraine Schwartz

Chrissy Teigen

 

Platinum perfection! Chrissy's jewelry was the perfect complement to her sparkling gown. The mother-of-two rocked white diamond earrings and a ring with an eight carat double marquise diamond by Lorraine Schwartz. 

 

Emmys 2018 Emilia Clarke
© Getty Images

Emmys 2018 Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke

 

Game of Jewels! The Game of Thrones star finished her look with nephrite jade, yellow gold and diamond Rocket earrings from Fernando Jorge's Surround collection. The actress also wore yellow gold and diamond rings from the Stream and Brilliant collections.

Rachel Brosnahan Tiffany & Co.
© Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan Tiffany & Co.

Rachel Brosnahan

 

Diamonds are forever! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wore diamond earrings and rings from the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers™ Collection.

 

