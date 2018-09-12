View 10 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia of Spain is an outfit repeater and we’re here for it

© Getty Images

Ruler of the rewear! Queen Letizia is certainly not wasteful when it comes to fashion. The 45-year-old royal understands that it’s okay to rock a quality piece more than once. Her remarkably relatable penchant for repeating outfits has been bolstered time and time again as the mom-of-two calls upon her favorite numbers by designers like Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera for various occasions. Whether she changes things up with different accessories or shamelessly dons the exact same ensemble again, we love Queen Letizia’s down-to-earth attitude. Scroll through to see all the times the Spanish monarch has recycled looks from her massive closet!

 

June 7, 2018 / September 12, 2018

Pants make all the difference! The former journalist proved you CAN indeed wear white after labor day when she paired an old Hugo Boss top with white bottoms on September 12. Letizia rewore the patterned print for the 2018/2019 Scholarship course open at Baudilio Arce school in Oviedo, Spain. Before that, she had worn the chic checkered top and the same black and white heels to a traditional Students Residence event in June.

© Getty Images

May 21, 2018 / July 19, 2018

A ladybug can’t change her spots and, apparently, neither can royalty! Letizia proved that she loves a good polka dot dress when she rewore a speckled number by her favorite designer Carolina Herrera while with her husband King Felipe VI in the southern Spanish town of Bailén. She first wore the sleeveless number by the Venezuelan designer while lunching in the Dominican Republic.

© Getty Images

April 25, 2018 / May 27, 2018

Flower power! How does that saying go: April flowers bring May flowers? Regardless, the Queen never fails to wow in this charming coral-colored coat dress by Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera. The double-breasted number, which is part of Caroline’s pre Fall 2018 collection, is adorned with sweet orchid flowers and expertly outlined with darker pink stitching. On both instances, the mom-of-two complimented her stunning style with a feminine pair of bubble gum-colored pumps by Lodi.

© Getty Images

June 13, 2017 / September 7, 2017

Seeing double! Less than three months after rocking this radiant off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress, Letizia donned the monochromatic midi yet again. While the outings were different (one an awards ceremony and the other a meeting), she kept her look identical save for swapping a white clutch for a black one by Spanish designer Felipe Varela. Her trusty Carolina Herrera heeled mules were on hand for both affairs, giving her an extra lift. She also perfectly coordinated with her sleek Coolook 'Luna' dangling earrings, which feature a contrasting black onyx stud and a white onyx teardrop stone.

© Getty Images

June 3, 2015 / September 13, 2017

Believe it or not, this is actually a repeat! While Letizia may have expertly swapped around her accessories (and, of course, her differing hairstyle helps), she is wearing the same Nina Ricci dress on both occassions.

 

Back in June of 2015, she went business casual, adding a black and white tweed jacket and matching black clutch to change up the look. In 2017, the gorgeous royal didn't shy away from flaunting her fabulous figure, going monochromatic in head to toe red - one of her favorite colors to wear. Letizia has been photographed wearing this dress on more ocassions as well.

© Getty Images

June 14, 2016 / June 27, 2017 

June jamoborees call for the Hugo Boss Cherri blouse. Most recently, Letizia rewore the number on the steps of Zarzuela Palace as she and her husband Felipe received Slovenian President Borut Pahor. Prior to that, she was seen sporting the white short-sleeve top with its' peplum black-leather trimmed waist, to Telefonica's platform of contents for Television presentation in 2016.

© Getty Images

May 2014 / September 2014 / June 2014 / September 2015

Seasons of stripes! It's clear that Letizia can't have enough stripes in her wardrobe - especially in black and white. She's made for a striped sweetheart on multiple engagements in this ensemble which consists of the Hugo Boss 'Marela' skirt and her beloved label's 'Bashina' white shirt.

© Getty Images

January 24, 2012 / January 21, 2015

The fashion icon made this Felipe Varela dress her Foreign Ambassadors reception uniform. She first flaunted her slender figure in the long, straight skirt and sequined blouse in 2012. Three years later she chose to wear the same exact number to the same exact event! Of course, she changed up her stylings and accessories - overall looking much more made up in the more recent year.

© Getty Images

April 30, 2013 / March 2, 2015

One of the Queen's more formal fashion rewears has been with this sparkling Felipe Varela design. Channeling Frozen's Elsa, Letizia let this glittering gown do the talking on two very big occasions. First she donned the form-fitting grey number to the inauguration of King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands in 2013. Then she swapped the fascinator for a tiara as her and Felipe hosted Colombia's President and wife for a gala.

© WireImage

October 21, 2016 / April 3, 2017

Queen Letizia took her outfit recycling international when she made several appearances in her jasmine printed sheath dress by Carolina Herrera. Seen right: she recently rewore the teardrop-neck frock for the inaugural ceremony of the seventh European Conference "Tobacco or Health." She had previously made two official stops in the dress back in 2016, debuting the lovely look in New York City in September and then wearing it in Spain a month later.

