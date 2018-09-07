View 28 pics | Back to story

NYFW: All the action from the front row, runway and parties

...
NYFW: All the action from the front row, runway and parties
You're reading

NYFW: All the action from the front row, runway and parties

1/28
Sofía Carson has total Marilyn Monroe moment during New York Fashion Week
Next

Sofía Carson has total Marilyn Monroe moment during New York Fashion Week
Lily Aldridge walks Brandon Maxwell runway while pregnant
© Getty Images

Lily Aldridge walks Brandon Maxwell runway while pregnant

Fashion season is upon us. Designers go all out to host celebrities and royals in the front row, as well as at exclusive parties, throughout NYC with the intention of showcasing their Spring/Summer 2019 collections at NYFW. Scroll through to see top supermodels in action and get a look inside the hottest moments from New York Fashion Week. 

 

Bump-way! Everyone was buzzing about Lily Aldridge who took her baby with her down the runway at Brandon Maxwell's show at Classic Car Club on September 8. 

 

"So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant!" the model wrote on her Instagram. "I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️ Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! ... It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me 🤰🏻 Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Gigi Hadid Brandon Maxwell
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Brandon Maxwell

Pretty in pink! Gigi Hadid was another notable model to strut down Brandon's salmon-colored runway. The 23-year-old stunner wore an asymmetrical number that featured a single shoulder cut and fabulous cape addition as she wowwed attendees.

Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid at Brandon Maxwell

Meanwhile, Gigi's 21-year-old sister Bella rocked a sleeveless seafoam dress during the event. The other Hadid looked minty fresh in the simple '90s-like frock. Paired with virtually no accessories, the design spoke for itself.

Gigi Hadid NYC street style
© GC Images

Gigi Hadid NYC street style

Talk about EYE-catching! Gigi Hadid had a New York City sidewalk style moment in a light button-down top and long graphic and striped skirt. The model, whose real name is Jelena Noura, was on her way to the star-studded NYFW Maybelline XIX bash in the East side on Saturday, September 8.

Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Josephine Skriver and Herieth Paul NYFW
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Josephine Skriver and Herieth Paul NYFW

Supermodel selfie! Once inside the event, Gigi had a blast with fellow beauties Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver and Herieth Paul. The catwalk queens looked stunning, with Brazilian Adriana cutting a particularly glimmering appearance in a gold sikly slip dress at the Mr. Purple rooftop lounge at the Hotel Indigo LES.

Twinning! Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway show up wearing the same thing to fashion event
© WireImage

Twinning! Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway show up wearing the same thing to fashion event

Twinning! Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway took a page from the same Annie Hall lookbook as they stepped out in matching silk suits for Ralph Lauren's epic 50th anniversary show on Friday, September 7. The A-listers were sharply dressed in chic designs by the famed company, showing the men at Bethesda Terrace in NYC how tuxedos should truly be worn.

Sofia Carson has Marilyn Monroe moment at New York Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson has Marilyn Monroe moment at New York Fashion Week

Sofía Carson had an iconic moment at the ICONS party during NYFW. As she waltzed into the Harper’s BAZAAR helmed celebration at the legendary Plaza Hotel on Friday, September 7, the 25-year-old starlet’s harmonic high-low dress elegantly ascended through the air on a pocket of wind. It took us less than a New York minute to draw comparisons to a certain subway grate scene with Marilyn Monroe from the famed 1955 film The Seven-Year Itch. Get all the details here!

Christina Aguilera NY fashion week
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera NY fashion week

Other talks of the town at the high-profile party included feather friend Christina Aguilera. The 37-year-old singer, who also performed some songs for fellow guests, looked as if she was wrapped in angel's wings as she strutted the carpet in a down-feather dream dress by Vivienne Westwood, as styled by Karen Clarkson.

Gigi Hadid New York Fashion week - Harper's Bazaar
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid New York Fashion week - Harper's Bazaar

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Gigi Hadid turned heads in a sheer black dress.

Bella and Anwar Hadid New York Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Bella and Anwar Hadid New York Fashion Week

Sibling love! Gigi's sister Bella came to slay in a stunning all-nude body suit. Her striking appearance was aided by a tight corset and plastic heels... yes, plastic! Of course, the sweetest addition to the model's carpet walk was her stylish brother Anwar, who she showed love to with a peck on the cheek.

Kendall Jenner New York Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner had some serious black armor on as she walked through her carpet poses and into the fashion bash. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for overly long sleeves with matching, and extremely bold, flared out pants. Her dark locks were tightly pinned back, flaunting her fine features. 

Alessandra Ambrosio New York Fashion week Zuhair Murad
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio New York Fashion week Zuhair Murad

Sheer madness! Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled in a black ZUHAIR MURAD Spring/Summer '18 haute couture semi-sheer ensemble, that was embroidered to the nines, at the gala. The outfit was fully encrusted with black stones and consisted of a long-sleeved cropped top and a slitted sheath maxi skirt, according to the designer.

Heidi Klum at New York Fashion Week style
© Getty Images

Heidi Klum at New York Fashion Week style

She's got legs for days! Supermodel Heidi Klum flaunted her toned bottom half in a lovely black and frilly dress from the Maticevski Resort 2019 collection. The America's Got Talent judge was swiftly styled by fashion duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn in the plunging halter top and high-thigh number.

Paris Hilton as Cruella De Vil at NYFW
© Getty Images

Paris Hilton as Cruella De Vil at NYFW

Watch out dalmatians! There was 101 reasons to love Paris Hilton's Cruella De Vil inspired look at the DISNEY VILLAINS x THE BLONDS SS'19 NYFW runway show on Friday, September 7. Disney Villains took center stage as luxury fashion brand THE BLONDS presented their Spring/Summer '19 collection which is rooted in some of Disney’s most wicked characters.

Tory Burch fashion show
© Getty Images

Tory Burch fashion show

Julianne Moore, Katie Holmes, Tiffany Haddish, Dania Gurira, and Gemma Chan took in the beautiful setting of the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum for the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2019 show.

 

Kate Bosworth, Priyanka Chopra
© Getty Images

Kate Bosworth, Priyanka Chopra

Kate Bosworth and Priyanka Chopra had a good time in the front row of Kate Spade's first runway show. In years past, the brand, which honored the late designer by having sparkles throughout, would hold presentations instead of seated shows.

 

Helene Christensen, Belvedere show
© Getty Images

Helene Christensen, Belvedere show

Fashion for a cause! Helena Christensen was handpainted by Laolu Senbanjo for the Belvedere runway show that celebrated the artist's collaboration with Belvedere vodka, which supports Global Funds’ (RED) efforts.

 

Joan Smalls, NYFW
© Getty Images

Joan Smalls, NYFW

Joan Smalls took a break from the runway to chat all things fashion and sip Principessa Prosecco with Rebecca Minkoff at IMG’s VIP Lounge for The Talks.

 

Jon Kortajarena, Priyanka Chopra, Irina Shayk, Carine Roitfeld

Jon Kortajarena, Priyanka Chopra, Irina Shayk, Carine Roitfeld

Priyanka Chopra left her fiancé at home for a date night with another handsome man, Jon Kortajarena. The Quantico actress presented the Spanish model-actor with his award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. The duo, who sipped Fiji water, sat next to Icon Award winner Irina Shayk and Carine Roitfeld. During her speech, Priyanka joked that Jon is the only person who could make eating spaghetti look sultry while Carine shared sweet stories of Irina from when she started in the industry over a decade ago.

 

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com 

Hailey Baldwin
© Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin showed off her amazing figure in a green-sequined dress as she left the Fashion Media Awards at the Park Hyatt in NYC. The model was given the Fashion Media Personality Award. While accepting, she thanked Tommy Hilfiger for giving her her start and also shared how nervous she gets to speak on stage.

 

Amy Schumer, Daily Front Row Media Awards
© Getty Images

Amy Schumer, Daily Front Row Media Awards

Amy Schumer had the attendees including Gigi Hadid, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Martha Stewart and Paris Jackson laughing when she presented Ashley Graham with the Fashion Force Award. The actress went off script when her speech wasn't on the teleprompter.

 

Adriana Lima
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima wore a Dundas dress to the celebration for Russell James' book Angels in NYC.

 

Russell James book launch
© Getty Images

Russell James book launch

Cindy Crawford threw her good friend Russell James a party to celebrate his book Angels along with Kendall Jenner and Donna Karan in NYC.

 

Russell James book launch
© Getty Images

Russell James book launch

It was only fitting that Russell James have his VS Angels Candice Swanepoel, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro, Jasmine Tookes at his book launch.

 

Olivia Culpo, NYFW

Olivia Culpo, NYFW

Olivia Culpo made the street her catwalk in her 100% DKNY t-shirt in celebration of New York City’s individuality and diversity. Photo: Timur Emek Olivia Culpo made the street her catwalk in her 100% DKNY t-shirt in celebration of New York City’s individuality and diversity.

 

Photo: Timur Emek

Ruby Aldridge, Suki Waterhouse at NYFW
© Getty Images

Ruby Aldridge, Suki Waterhouse at NYFW

Ruby Aldridge, Bea Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Nina Agdal and Luka Sabbat opted for a more casual night out during fashion week at the American Eagle Ne(X)t Level party at the Dream Hotel's Electric Room in NYC.

 

Shanina Shaik, NYFW
© Getty Images

Shanina Shaik, NYFW

Shanina Shaik is having a busy fashion week in NYC. The Model Squad star wore a silver metallic dress to the E! Entertainment, Elle and IMG party at The Pool in NYC.

 

Jamie Chung attends Shiseido launch in NYC
© Getty Images

Jamie Chung attends Shiseido launch in NYC

Jamie Chung took a stroll through the Japanese Beauty Gallery presented by Shiseido Makeup in NYC.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries