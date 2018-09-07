View 6 pics | Back to story

...
© Getty Images

The leaves are changing colors and so are the royal fashion palettes. September beckons Europe's royalty to end their relaxing summer holidays and go back to work, which means we'll get to see them stepping out in killer style! From Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Queens Letizia and Máxima, royal fashionistas are always on trend in the latest and greatest wear. Scroll through for a look at the most recent fall fashion worn by your royal favorites as they slip back into their busy schedules of engagements. 

 

Queen Letizia deployed a simple trick to ensure her summer streak of striking style kept going: rewear ensembles that work! The 45-year-old monarch was spotted out and about in one of her favorite shirt dresses on Wednesday, September 5. The chic design is currently trendy, partly thanks to Meghan Markle being a fan of it. Letizia threw on her navy Hugo Boss version, which she has previously sported, for the Salamaq 18 Agricultural Fair at Recinto Ferial of Salamanca in Spain.

© Getty Images

In addition to carrying an echelon of strength and compassion, Meghan enlisted elegant style for her outing to the WellChild Awards with Harry in London on Tuesday, September 4. The 37-year-old Duchess was draped in full business glamour, donning a sophisticated black pantsuit by Altuzarra and matching blouse by Czec Republic designer Deitas. The trend-setter teamed the look with a sleek pair of heels and clutch. Most importantly, her and her suit-clad husband wore WellChild supporter pins.

© Getty Images

On the same evening, the Duchess of Cornwall opted for a sophisticated two-tone dress for a visit to the newly refurbished 'Maiden' yacht along the River Thames with Prince Charles. Camilla looked elegant in the navy and white long-sleeved dress, pairing it with brown suede flats and a pearl necklace.

© Getty Images

Back to school beauty! Queen Mathilde dropped her children Prince Gabriel and Princess Eleonore off to their first day returning to the St John Berchmans College in Brussels on Monday, September 3. The 45-year-old monarch sweetly complemented her daughter in a pink floral-print jacket, cream colored pants and a matching pair of heels.

© Getty Images

It's always easy to spot Queen Elizabeth, who respectfully wears bright colors so her subjects can see her from afar. The 92-year-old monarch stood out from the crowd once again at the annual Braemar Gathering with Prince Charles and Princess Anne on September 1. The Queen wore a lovely blue coat-dress to watch the highland games, along with a matching hat that had pretty velvet leaf detailing.

© Getty Images

September sensation! Princess Sofia of Sweden rang in the month with a truly stunning wedding guest look whilst joined by her charmingly dressed husband Prince Carl Philip of Sweden at a high-society ceremony. The beautiful royal chose a floor-length baby blue By Malina dress that featured a boat neckline and cinched waist.

