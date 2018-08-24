View 7 pics | Back to story

See the trend Kim Kardashian and Queen Elizabeth are sharing this summer




Is this Kim Kardashian's wildest look yet? Check out her new implant necklace

Kim Kardashian in a neon two piece
© Grosby Group

Kim Kardashian in a neon two piece

What is the new fashion trend that can be worn by just about everyone, including sexy glamour girls, the classically chic and even A-listers of every age? Eye-catching neon green is the all-purpose shade proving that summer is not quite over yet, and celebrities are making sure they seize the last days of the season by rocking the most daring color to this date. From red carpets all the way to Buckingham Palace (we see you, Queen Elizabeth!) and on the trendsetting runways of luxe designers like Moschino, Prada, Marni and more, the fashion world has spoken. With the support of our favorite It-people, including Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Sarah Paulson, here’s a look at the best ways to wear the hot highlighter shade that everyone will be wearing before the temperatures drop this season.

 

Kim Kardashian rocked the Miami streets as she was seen leaving Mr. Chow wearing a bright neon outfit and driving a matching colored Mercedes Benz SUV during a fun night out with friends. 

Rita Ora wears Tom Ford in New York City
© Getty Images

Rita Ora wears Tom Ford in New York City

Rita Ora took a walk on the wilder side when she stepped out for a night on the town in this incredible ensemble accessorized with metallic shoes, statement earrings and a high ponytail. The British singer mixed the season's biggest trends, animal print and neon, in a head-to-toe look by Tom Ford.   

Blake Lively wearing Versace
© Getty Images

Blake Lively wearing Versace

Xoxo to former Gossip Girl star Blake Lively for this unmissable look in New York City! The actress absolutely stunned on the city streets wearing this three-piece Versace suit in a highlighter hue as she left her hotel in Tribeca. Blake also gets extra style points for the matching earrings!

Jennifer Lopez gym look
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez gym look

Jennifer Lopez loves athleisure and here she worked a neon look that even the most color-shy women could wear. The singer-actress added a pop of color with her sneakers, proving that you can tone neon green down and use it instead to simply spice up any casual look.

Caro Daur in Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Caro Daur in Paris Fashion Week

German top influencer Caro Daur was seen outside of the Balmain show during Paris Men's Fashion Week in another easy athleisure look. This time though Caro added a bigger dose of fluorescent glam with not just sneakers but also her loose-fitting pants.

Queen Elizabeth wears neon green in Chester
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth wears neon green in Chester

And who is a better trendsetter than Queen Elizabeth herself, proving that yes, even if you are in your 90s, its still time to shine! Here the British monarch looked elegant in a memorable neon look as she attended lunch in Chester, England with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

Sarah Paulson wears neon green at the Ocean's 8 Premiere
© Getty Images

Sarah Paulson wears neon green at the Ocean's 8 Premiere

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson made sure she would be seen on the red carpet, making this bold fashion statement as she attended the Ocean's 8 world premiere in New York City wearing a dazzling piece with fluorescent fringe by Prada. 

