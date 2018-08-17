View 10 pics | Back to story

Celebrating Jennifer Lopez's past VMA looks ahead of her comeback

Celebrating Jennifer Lopez's past VMA looks ahead of her comeback
Celebrating Jennifer Lopez's past VMA looks ahead of her comeback

Jennifer Lopez 1998
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez 1998

It’s been four years since Jennifer Lopez attended the MTV Video Music Awards. This year, the superstar is making her return – and receiving the biggest award of the night, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Before celebrating her latest VMAs milestone, take a look at the Dinero singer’s past looks, on and off the red carpet, from the ceremony.

 

Jennifer Lopez made her MTV VMAs debut in 1998. The superstar was cowgirl chic for the function. J.Lo may not have been nominated this year, but she did make a statement with her style. 

 

 

Jennifer Lopez MVAs 1999
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez MVAs 1999

Jennifer showed a little leg as she made her return in 1999. That year, the rising pop star’s video for If You Had My Love was nominated in five categories.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2000
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2000

2000 was a big year for Jennifer! Wearing head-to-toe white and representing the Bronx, she took home her first award in the Best Dance Video category for Waiting for Tonight.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez performance 2000
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez performance 2000

Jennifer got futuristic in an all purple outfit during her performance.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2001
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2001

Jennifer was on trend with her style choice in 2001. The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer was boho chic.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez performance VMAs 2002
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez performance VMAs 2002

Showing off another side of her style, Jennifer took the stage to perform the award-winning single and show off her toned abs.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez 2002
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez 2002

With curls in her hair, Jennifer took the plunge in a chic black dress in 2002. That year, Jennifer and Ja Rule took home the moon man for Best Hip Hop video for the I’m Real (Murder Remix).

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2006
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2006

Jennifer sparkled in a glittery gold dress, complete with a matching head piece for the 2006 ceremony.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez 2009
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez 2009

Golden goddess! Jennifer, who appeared as a presenter in 2009, showed up for the occasion in a posh form-fitting dress.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2014
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2014

What a mesh! Jennifer’s 2014 VMAs dress was one of her most-talked about style moments in her career. The silver dress featured cutout around the front, sides and middle. The daring look also featured a thigh-high slit.

 

 

