Throwback Thursday: Eva Longoria's most memorable red carpet looks

Throwback Thursday: Eva Longoria's most memorable red carpet looks
Throwback Thursday: Eva Longoria's most memorable red carpet looks

Eva Longoria Overboard
Eva Longoria Overboard

Baby on board! Eva bumped around the red carpet in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Gianvito Rossi heels for the premiere of Overboard in 2018.

 

 

Eva Longoria L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2017
Eva Longoria L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2017

Ahead of announcing her big news, Eva took the pluge in a shimmering black dress during the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2017.

 

 

Eva Longoria Philipp Plein 2017
Eva Longoria Philipp Plein 2017

The actress showed off a lot of leg in a stunning dress by Philipp Plein during the designer's Cruise Show 2017.

 

 

Eva Longoria in Julien Macdonald
Eva Longoria in Julien Macdonald

Eva wore a breathtaking backless dress by Julien Macdonald  to the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016.

 

 

Eva Longoria 2016 George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic
Eva Longoria 2016 George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Pink lady! The Desperate Housewives star wore a pink fit and flare dress during the 2016 George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic.

 

 

Eva Longoria Women In Entertainment breakfast 2016
Eva Longoria Women In Entertainment breakfast 2016

Flower power! Eva wore one of the dresses from her Limited collection to the Hollywood Reporter's 25th annual Women In Entertainment breakfast in 2016.

 

 

Eva Longoria Devious Maids
Eva Longoria Devious Maids

White hot! Eva sizzled in a matching halter and top set during the premiere of Devious Maids in 2013.

 

Eva Longoria Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2005
Eva Longoria Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2005

Eva was pretty in a purple printed dress during the 11th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2005.

 

 

