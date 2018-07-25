View 9 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia's best summer 2018 style moments

Queen Letizia's best summer 2018 style moments
Queen Letizia's best summer 2018 style moments

Queen Letizia wears Carolina Herrera in Bailén
Queen Letizia turns out some of the best royal style all year round, but this summer she has been a stand out. The stylish Queen of Spain has made her fashsion mark, as she has stepped out for a host of occasions in both new and recycled pieces. Here is a look at Queen Letizia’s best looks from summer 2018.

 

Queen Letizia proved that she loves a good polka dot dress when she rewore a speckled number by her favorite designer Carolina Herrera during an outing with Felipe in the Spanish town of Bailén.

 

Queen Letizia Felipe Varela suit
Queen Letizia was a wonder in white in her newest look by one of her favorite designers, Felipe Varela. The suit, which featured an A-line skirt and piqué vest, was perfect for summer.

 

Letizia set her look off with a pair of Carolina Herrera slingback shoes and sunglasses.

 

Queen Letizia Adolfo Dominguez
A simple style combo did the trick during Letizia’s outing at the Women for Africa Foundation. The stylish royal wore a blouse and floral skirt by Adolfo Dominguez. On her feet, she wore pumps by Magrit.

 

Queen Letizia means business in a Hugo Boss dress
Business as usual! The Queen stepped out for an event at the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in the Hugo Boss Franca striped dress.

 

Letizia had a high/low style moment as she paired her attire with a pair of Steve Madden pumps.

 

Queen Letizia in Carolina Herrera in the palace
Letizia hosted audiences at Zaruela Palace in a wrap dress by Adolfo Dominguez and a pair of Carolina Herrera mules.

 

Queen Letizia steps out for the first time in Matilde Cano
Style and grace! The Queen wore a custom polka-dot dress by Matilde Cano and Steve Madden pumps. This was the first time her majesty wore the Spanish designer.

 

Queen Letizia wears Carolina Herrera in New Orleans
The mother-of-two beat the Texas heat in style! During her visit with King Felipe, the Queen wore red and white print fit and flare dress by Carolina Herrera. She stepped out for the occasion in a pair of LODI pumps.

 

Queen Letizia shows off her style in New Orleans
Queen Letizia made her arrival in New Orleans in a short sleeve sweater by BOSS and a matching color-blocked skirt by the same designer. The colorful outfit was completed by a pair of Magrit pumps.

 

Queen Letizia casual floral skirt
Letizia was anything but blue is a casual skirt and shirt combination by Adolfo Dominguez. Adding a little extra flare to her look, the queen wore blue leather pumps by Magrit.

 

