View 20 pics | Back to story

Royal style: All the best looks from July 2018

...
Royal style: All the best looks from July 2018
You're reading

Royal style: All the best looks from July 2018

1/20
ESPYs 2018: Eiza González, Ciara and more style from the biggest night in sports
Next

ESPYs 2018: Eiza González, Ciara and more style from the biggest night in sports
Queen Mathilde of Belgium royal style
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium royal style

There is no denying that the world's royal women have style. With access to the top designers at their fingertips, these ladies are always on trend in the latest and greatest. Kate Middleton and Crown Princess Victoria also have a love for high street fashion from brands like Zara and H&M. Scroll through for a look at the most recent fashion worn by your royal favorites as they get stylish at high profile summer events like Wimbledon, while venturing abroad and much more!

 

After a week of stylish appearances, Queen Mathilde managed to turn heads yet again as she arrived to the Prelude to the National Day Concert at Palais des Beaux-Arts on July 20 in Brussels, Belgium with her husband King Philip. The 45-year-old royal sizzled in a burnt orange satin gown that featured a high neckline with a teardrop opening in the center. 

 

Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle style
© WENN

Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle style

Despite her striking emerald dress, it was Princess Eugenie's less colorful shoes that caught the eyes of onlookers. The royal bride-to-be seems to have taken a fashion cue from Meghan Markle while attending an event to mark the late Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday in London. She opted for the same beige Aquazzura‘s Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pumps that Meghan wore for her engagement photos with Prince Harry in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace.

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium at museum opening style
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium at museum opening style

Golden girl! Queen Mathilde of Belgium turned heads when she stepped out for the official opening of the Africa Museum Exhibition at the Egmont Palace on July 18 in Brussels. The 45-year-old royal rocked a gold leaf-printed pantsuit that matched her earrings and honey-dipped hair.

 

Queen Letizia and King Felipe at museum style
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia and King Felipe at museum style

Royal rewear! Queen Letizia donned a rather familiar Carolina Herrera polka dress while out with her husband King Felipe VI to commemorate the Battle of Bailén.

 

Queen Letizia style summer
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia style summer

The day before, the stylish queen looked equally fashionable in another white sleeveless frock.

 

Meghan Markle House of Nonie style dress
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle House of Nonie style dress

Meghan Markle was the definition of summer chic as she stepped out with husband Prince Harry at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in London to open the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. The Duchess was on trend in a blush pink trench dress by House of Nonie, which she purchased from the Canadian designer before moving to the UK.

 

Kate Middleton Dolce & Gabbana Wimbledon dress
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Dolce & Gabbana Wimbledon dress

The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads on July 15 as she watched the men's final at Wimbledon with husband Prince William. Fashion fans around the globe showered the mother-of-three with praise after she stepped out in a bright yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

 

Meghan Markle Wimbledon style
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Wimbledon style

For her first appearance in the box, alongside sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle opted to wear a blue-striped shirt and cream high-waisted trousers by Ralph Lauren. She accessorised the look with Leonard sunglasses by Illesteva, a bag by Alturzarra and a Maison Michel hat – which broke the hat ban rule from the Royal Box.

 

Pippa Middleton Wimbledon fashion
© Getty Images

Pippa Middleton Wimbledon fashion

Pregnant Pippa attended Wimbledon for the men's semi-final day with her husband James Matthews on July 13 wearing an Anna Mason London dress, which she paired with Castaner wedge espadrilles. The Duchess’ sister beat the summer heat by sweeping her hair up into a ponytail for the outing. 

 

Camilla royal fashion
© Getty Images

Camilla royal fashion

The Duchess of Cornwall had the perfect ensemble for her day at Wimbledon, watching Novak Djokovic play Japan's Kei Nishikori during the men's singles quarter-finals. Prince Charles' wife wore a blush quarter-sleeved dress with polka-dots. She accessorized with a gray Fendi peekaboo tote.

 

Sophie Wessex Wimbledon style
© Getty Images

Sophie Wessex Wimbledon style

Meanwhile, Sophie Wessex opted for an Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit, which actually looks like a dress. The look featured abstract black detailing at the sleeves and billowing trousers that boasted an abundance of pleats. The mother-of-two teamed her ensemble with navy blue high heel pumps. 

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Letizia little white dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia little white dress

Queen Letizia showed off her toned arms in the perfect LWD by her go-to designer, BOSS, for an outing at Zarzuela Palace on July 10. King Felipe’s wife accessorized the nautical-like frock with Prada pumps and pearl and diamond drop earrings. The sleeveless number highlighted the mom-of-two’s toned arms and slim physique.

 

Meghan Markle Dublin style
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Dublin style

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a stunning landing in Dublin on Tuesday, July 10 to kick-start their two-day tour. Meghan looked as stylish as ever, wearing a fitted green shirt and skirt by one of her favorite designer's Givenchy, which she accessorized with Strathberry Mid tote in tan. She kept her hair tied up in a low bun and her makeup natural. Harry, who appeared happy and relaxed by her side, was looking dapper in a suit.

 

Lady Amelia Windsor Bulgari
© Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor Bulgari

Lady Amelia Windsor was spotted at the Bulgari Man Wood Essence event at Sky Garden in London. The royal paired two different polka-dot looks together for the evening party.

 

Royal foursome flypast fashion
© Getty Images

Royal foursome flypast fashion

Flypast fashion! One day after her son Prince Louis’ christening, Kate Middleton made a sweet surprise appearance alongside her royal relatives. The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday, July 10. The mom-of-three, who is still on maternity leave, looked characteristically elegant wearing her go-to designer Alexander McQueen. 

The Duchess’ pale blue bespoke coat dress featured winged lapels and a tailored bodice. Kate completed her look on Tuesday with a Sean Barrett hat, Her Majesty’s teardrop earrings, Gianvito Rossi pumps and her Air Cadets Dacre Brooch, which is considered the highest award any female Air Cadet can achieve.

Other royal fashion icon Meghan donned a custom black Dior dress. The fitted frock featured a neckline reminiscent of her Givenchy wedding dress, with a black fascinator by Stephen Jones. She completed her looked with a simple black clutch and pale heels also by Dior.

The Princes, of course, looked dapper in formal attire.

 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands style
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands style

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked lovely as she arrived at scouting group Hubertus Brandaan for the start of the international scouting event Roverway in Voorburg on July 10. The 47-year-old royal rocked a sophisticated beige top and white pleated skirt, which she expertly paired with matching shiny heels. 

 

Kate Middleton christening style
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton christening style

While it was Prince Louis' big day, Kate Middleton definitely stole some of the show in a stunning cream Alexander McQueen dress. The royal always wears a variation of this style to her children's christenings. 

 

Meghan Markle Prince Louis christening dress
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Prince Louis christening dress

Meanwhile, proud aunt Meghan championed both American and British designers, plus suede pumps by Spaniard Manolo Blahnik. 

Her olive-green dress, by Ralph Lauren, featured a number of the favored elements in her new royal uniform: a boat neck, a skinny belt and a figure-skimming silhouette. The royal accessorized the ensemble with a slanted hat by British milliner Stephen Jones, who also designed the white beret she wore on Commonwealth Day and a matching bag and gloves.
 

Meghan Markle yellow dress
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle yellow dress

The Duchess stepped out of her comfort zone and opted for a cheery yellow Brandon Maxwell dress for her outing with Prince Harry on July 5. Meghan, who paid homage to her roots the day after the Fourth of July, wore the American designer's $1,495 midi sheath dress. 

She accessorized with nude heels and Adina Reyter three diamond earrings. 

 

Princess Beatrice street style
© WENN

Princess Beatrice street style

Princess Beatrice painted the town floral when she stepped out in a gorgeously-girly summery mini dress during the first week of July. The 29-year-old royal looked impeccably stylish in the stunning embellished frock with embroidered detail by luxury brand Needle & Thread as she left London’s exclusive members-only club Annabel's with a friend. 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries