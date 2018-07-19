View 11 pics | Back to story

ESPYs 2018: Eiza González, Ciara and more style from the biggest night in sports

ESPYs 2018: Eiza González, Ciara and more style from the biggest night in sports
ESPYs 2018: Eiza González, Ciara and more style from the biggest night in sports

© Getty Images

Taking a break from the courts, fields and turf, the biggest names in sports took the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2018 ESPYs. Hosted by Danica Patrick, the evening celebrated the athletes for their inspiring work in and out of the world of sports. Here is a look at Eiza González, Ciara and more on the ESPYs red carpet.

 

Host Danica Patrick had her leading man Aaron Rodgers by her side ahead of the 2018 ESPYs at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.

 

© Getty Images

Hello leg! Eiza González flashed some leg in a sleek black dress.

 

© Getty Images

Ciara, who stunned in a yellow gown, posed on the carpet with her husband Russell Wilson.

 

© Getty Images

Fashion king! Chadwich Boseman had the honor of debuting Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton's collection. The Black Panther star was a vision in a white suit for the occasion.

 

© Getty Images

Girl power! Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Tiffany Thomas Lopez and Sarah Klein, who took home the Courage Award, were the picture of style and courage on the red carpet. 

 

Inside the ceremony, the women were joined on stage by over 100 of Dr. Larry Nassar's survivors to accept the award. Aly and the group of "sister survivors" left the crownd speechless after their powerful message. "To all the survivors out there: Don't let anyone rewrite your story," Aly told the crowd. "Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone."

 

© Getty Images

Alison Brie was pretty in a pink gown by Vivienne Westwood.

 

© Getty Images

Chloe Kim took the carpet in an off-the-shoulder dress. 

 

© Getty Images

Sloane Stephens, who took home the award for Female Tennis Player of the Year, rocked a red power suit.

 

© Getty Images

Denise Austin and Katie Austin had some fun on the carpet.

 

© Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. rocked a printed twin set and showed off his new tattoos on the red carpet.

 

© Getty Images

Shaun White was too cool in a suit by ETRO.

 

