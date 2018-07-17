Watch 5 pics | Back to story

What you should wear on your way to your next vacation

...
What you should wear on your way to your next vacation
You're reading

What you should wear on your way to your next vacation

1/5
Meghan Markle is summer chic in a House of Nonie dress during outing with Prince Harry
Next

Meghan Markle is summer chic in a House of Nonie dress during outing with Prince Harry
Best celebrity airport style
© Getty Images

Best celebrity airport style

Travel season is underway and celebrities like Jessica Alba and Adriana Lima are the perfect example of globetrotting in style. Here are the main trends for upgrading your airport look to the max. 

 

Gigi and Bella Hadid are quickly becoming our go-to street style icons, always balancing comfort with a hint of cool. Here's a perfect way to add a casual denim touch to your day-to-day pieces. 

Stylish celebs at the airport
© Getty Images

Stylish celebs at the airport

According to Adriana Lima, there is nothing to spice up an outfit better than a good pair of sunglasses and a statement bag, but when in doubt, add a comfy tee and boots for a pop of color. 

Celebs travel outfit inspiration
© Getty Images

Celebs travel outfit inspiration

For those who love a good minimal look, Jessica Alba and Hailey Clauson's styling tricks focus on colorful rich textures and a classic two-piece set. 

Comfortable celebrity style
© Getty Images

Comfortable celebrity style

Going on the cozy team, Irina Shayk and Victoria's Secret angel Taylor Hill opt for the athleisure set, which has become a viral must-have for long flights and layovers. 

Kendall Jenner airport style
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner airport style

Last but not least, we can't talk about jet-setting fashion inspiration without the biggest trend out there: The all-black look. Kendall Jenner rocks a head-to-toe ensemble while supermodel Romee Strijd makes a statement in a leather jumper and sneakers. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries