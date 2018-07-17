Watch 7 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle is summer chic in a House of Nonie dress during outing with Prince Harry

...
Meghan Markle is summer chic in a House of Nonie dress during outing with Prince Harry
You're reading

Meghan Markle is summer chic in a House of Nonie dress during outing with Prince Harry

1/7
Fans will be able to rock Beyoncé's Coachella attire thanks to Balmain
Next

Fans will be able to rock Beyoncé's Coachella attire thanks to Balmain
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition

Meghan Markle was the definition of summer chic as she stepped out with husband Prince Harry at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The Duke and the Duchess were on hand to open the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition.

 

During the visit, the pair took in the exhibition that celebrates the life of the activist and political leader and marks 100 years since his birth. The visit kicked off with a tribute to the couple from Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela who said it was a honor to have the Duke and Duchess visit the historic exhibit as they "are a shining example of the youth today."

Scroll to see more of Meghan's style

Meghan Markle wears House of Nonie trench dress

Meghan Markle wears House of Nonie trench dress

Meghan perfectly coordinated with her husband. The Duchess was on trend in a blush pink trench dress by House of Nonie, which she purchased from the Canadian designer before moving to the UK.

 

The sleeveless dress, which is accented with a belt and brown buttons, was the perfect complement to Harry’s beige pants and light jacket.

Meghan Markle Birks earrings
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Birks earrings

The Duchess added a little extra “Markle Sparkle” to her look with a pair of Birks Bee Chic white quartz earrings.

 

Meghan Markle Dior pumps
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Dior pumps

Meghan matched her footwear to her dress perfectly, stepping out in a pair of Dior pumps.

 

Meghan Markle carries Mulberry clutch
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle carries Mulberry clutch

For the occasion, Meghan carried the Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag, which was the perfect addition to her outfit. Prince Harry’s wife tucked the strap and carried it as a clutch while she and her husband took in a performance by the Ubunye Choir.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduction to Paul and Adelaide Joseph
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduction to Paul and Adelaide Joseph

Meghan and Harry met Nelson Mandela's friends Paul and Adelaide Joseph.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nelson Mandela exhibit
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nelson Mandela exhibit

Meghan and Harry looked at a book by Shakespeare, that was in the prison on Robben Island, with Nelson Mandela’s friend and fellow prisoner Andrew Mlangeni.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries