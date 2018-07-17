View Galleries
Meghan Markle's engagement announcement fashion from head to toe
Meghan Markle's style roots still run deep in Canada. The actress, who recently moved out of her Toronto home and into Kensington Palace with...
Meghan Markle's top 10 fashion moments of 2017
Meghan Markle shows off her unique royal style by doing this in Edinburgh
Meghan Markle looked incredible on her very first visit to Edinburgh with Prince Harry. While all eyes were on the future royal, who dazzled in a...
Celebrity shoe designer Sarah Flint talks the 'Meghan Markle Effect'
Meghan Markle is already following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton. Much like the Duchess of Cambridge and her infamous “Kate Effect” — which...
Meghan Markle will soon have to follow this royal fashion rule
As we all know at this point, there are many fashion rules that women in the royal family are strongly encouraged to follow, but apparently there is...