Mom-to-be Pippa Middleton's chic maternity style

Mom-to-be Pippa Middleton's chic maternity style
Mom-to-be Pippa Middleton's chic maternity style

When it comes to maternity fashion, there’s no denying Kate Middleton is the true Queen. However the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton’s pregnancy style is already appearing to rival the British royal’s. The cookbook author has stepped out in a number of chic summer dresses since news first broke that she and husband James Matthews are expecting their first child together. Click through for a look at Pippa’s fashionable maternity style…

 

Pippa was a vision in white at the Wimbledon Championships on July 5. Princess Charlotte’s aunt dressed her baby bump in a summery broderie anglaise dress by Anna Mason. The mom-to-be accessorized her look with a JessCollett Milliner hat, Chanel sunglasses and Penelope Chilvers wedges.

 

The mom-to-be showed off her chic street style wearing a faux-wrap floral mini dress by J.Crew while out in London in June. Pippa completed her look with a navy blazer and tennis shoes.

 

The Duchess’ sister, who is Patron of Disability Snowsport UK, wore a fashionable blue silk jumpsuit by Tephi London, white jacket, and a pair of lilac tassel earrings for a reception to celebrate Paralympic athletes for their success in the Winter Games in South Korea. 

 

“As a patron, I have been profoundly moved by the people I have met through the charity and the stories they have shared with me,” she said at the event, adding that she had worked as a volunteer helper on a DSUK activity week, taking trips to Aviemore in Scotland and to the Alps with people who benefit from the charity’s work. “It was obvious that these trips do wonders for the disabled soul – for self-esteem, for pride and for confidence in their ability.”

 

Prince George’s aunt was the epitome of summer style at the French Open in May wearing a print crepe wrap dress by Ralph Lauren. The royal in-law accessorized her nautical frock with a matching fedora. 

 

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May, Pippa dressed her baby bump in a floral mint green silk dress by The Fold.

 

