1 / 15

The best celeb and royal moments on and off the Paris Haute Couture runway

Go to Fashion

Adriana Lima Schiaparelli
READ MORE +

Summer’s most fashionable week has arrived! The stars aligned in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week. On the runway or off, these celebrities and royals turned out some of the season’s best looks. Here are the highlights.

 

Adriana Lima worked the runway in a custom creation by Schiaparelli. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Adriana Lima Brazil jersey
READ MORE +

Eu sou brasileiro! Adriana quickly changed out of her couture pieces into a jersey representing her home country of Brazil as they played against Mexico in the World Cup. 

 

© Grosby Group
share
Katie Holmes Dior
READ MORE +

Katie Holmes was extra chic in a tulle dress outside of the Christian Dior presentation.

 

© Getty Images
share
Mandy Moore Dior
READ MORE +

Hold that pose! Mandy Moore turned out another stellar look on the streets of Paris. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Amelia Windsor Dior
READ MORE +

Lady Amelia Windsor showed off her street style in an off-the-shoulder look outside of the Christian Dior presentation. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Karlie Kloss photoshoot
READ MORE +

Strike a pose! Even when she’s not on the runway, Karlie Kloss is photo ready. The supermodel had an impromptu photoshoot outside of the Christian Dior show.

 

© Getty Images
share
Kate Bosworth Michael Polish
READ MORE +

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish sat front row during the Christian Dior presentation. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Katie Holmes front row Dior
READ MORE +

Inside the Dior show Katie had a seat next to Amira Casar and Victoire de Castellane.

 

© Getty Images
share
Zoey Deutch Christian Dior
READ MORE +

Zoey Deutch attended the Christian Dior show. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Mandy Moore Schiaparelli
READ MORE +

Mandy Moore got a little matchy with the floral wall during Schiaparelli.

 

© Getty Images
share
Camila Coelho
READ MORE +

Camila Coelho was photo ready during Ralph & Russo. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Kelis Ralph & Russo
READ MORE +

Kelis was a stand out during Ralph & Russo. 

 

© Getty Images
share
Nicky Hilton Ralph & Russo
READ MORE +

Nicky Hilton went for a ruffled look for Ralph & Russo.

 

© Getty Images
share
Naomi Campbell party
READ MORE +

Naomi Campbell played it up for the cameras during the resors d'Afrique: Unveiling of Chaumet High jewelry party.

 

© Getty Images
share

READ MORE

More about