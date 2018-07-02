Summer’s most fashionable week has arrived! The stars aligned in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week. On the runway or off, these celebrities and royals turned out some of the season’s best looks. Here are the highlights.
Adriana Lima worked the runway in a custom creation by Schiaparelli.
Eu sou brasileiro! Adriana quickly changed out of her couture pieces into a jersey representing her home country of Brazil as they played against Mexico in the World Cup.
Katie Holmes was extra chic in a tulle dress outside of the Christian Dior presentation.
Hold that pose! Mandy Moore turned out another stellar look on the streets of Paris.
Lady Amelia Windsor showed off her street style in an off-the-shoulder look outside of the Christian Dior presentation.
Strike a pose! Even when she’s not on the runway, Karlie Kloss is photo ready. The supermodel had an impromptu photoshoot outside of the Christian Dior show.
Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish sat front row during the Christian Dior presentation.
Inside the Dior show Katie had a seat next to Amira Casar and Victoire de Castellane.
Zoey Deutch attended the Christian Dior show.
Mandy Moore got a little matchy with the floral wall during Schiaparelli.
Camila Coelho was photo ready during Ralph & Russo.
Kelis was a stand out during Ralph & Russo.
Nicky Hilton went for a ruffled look for Ralph & Russo.
Naomi Campbell played it up for the cameras during the resors d'Afrique: Unveiling of Chaumet High jewelry party.
