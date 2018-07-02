Charlotte Casiraghi is known for her stylish wardrobe, so it's no surprise that her maternity style has been equally glamorous. Princess Caroline’s daughter, who is currently expecting her second child — first with fiancé Dimitri Rassam — has stepped out for a number of high-profile events during her pregnancy wearing pieces by YSL to the annual Met Gala, the Monaco Rose Ball and more. Click through for a look at the Monaco royal’s maternity style…
Princess Caroline was joined by her pregnant daughter at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco, where they presented the winner with the Longines ProAm Cup Monaco 2018. Charlotte showed off her growing baby bump in a flirty dress by YSL that featured a pie-crust collar.
Photo: Lionel Urman/Sipa USA
The equestrian stepped out in a shimmering gold number that highlighted her growing baby bump at the Global Champions Tour of Monaco.
Photo: Fotopress/Getty Images
The Monaco royal wore her signature color, black, to the Women in Motion event during the Cannes Film Festival. Charlotte stunned for the occasion in a plunging YSL gown.
© Getty Images
Charlotte looked rocker chic at the 2018 Met Gala wearing a star print one-shoulder dress by Saint Laurent. The pregnant royal paired the mini frock with chunky boots.
© Getty Images
Grace Kelly's granddaughter donned an asymmetrical dress by Saint Laurent for a Montblanc dinner in Cannes, France.
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for MONTBLANC
Back in March, Prince Albert’s niece kept her baby bump concealed wearing a show-stopping gown by Yves Saint Laurent that drew attention to the dramatic feathers on the bodice.
© Getty Images