READ MORE +

Charlotte Casiraghi is known for her stylish wardrobe, so it's no surprise that her maternity style has been equally glamorous. Princess Caroline’s daughter, who is currently expecting her second child — first with fiancé Dimitri Rassam — has stepped out for a number of high-profile events during her pregnancy wearing pieces by YSL to the annual Met Gala, the Monaco Rose Ball and more. Click through for a look at the Monaco royal’s maternity style…

Princess Caroline was joined by her pregnant daughter at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco, where they presented the winner with the Longines ProAm Cup Monaco 2018. Charlotte showed off her growing baby bump in a flirty dress by YSL that featured a pie-crust collar.

Photo: Lionel Urman/Sipa USA