1 / 11

Step up your style with affordable accessories Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and more stars love

Go to Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Prive Revaux Sunglasses
READ MORE +

You don’t have to break the bank to accessorize your outfits like an A-lister. While style icons like Bella Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens may always look like a million bucks, they have certainly been spotted in affordable accessories. From Jennifer Lopez’s favorite $29 glasses to Meghan Markle’s $48 ring, click through our gallery of budget-friendly accessories worn by celebrities so you can look like a star without spending too much!

 

Jennifer Lopez - $29 sunglasses

J.Lo has been known to duck under some killer pairs of shades over the years, especially in the summer months. During the sunny days of 2018, the superstar has been spotted out and about rocking a limited-edition pair of PRIVÉ REVAUX sunglasses called The Socialite, which retail for only $29.

 

© Getty Images
share
PRIVÉ-REVAUX-celeb-sunglasses
READ MORE +

Jennifer Lopez - $29 sunglasses

These cut off sunglasses have a unique frame shape and temple construction - making them the talk of the party (just like Jennifer!). The lenses provide maximum optical clarity and 100% UV protection. Available in black, silver, and tortoise.

 

SHOP NOW!

 

Photo: PRIVEREVAUX.com

share
Vanessa Hudgens Baublebar Tristana Hoop
READ MORE +

Vanessa Hudgens - $38 earrings

Hoops for days! The multi-talented fashionista loves her thrifty BaubleBar Tristana Hoop earrings. Flaunting the statement pieces on Instagram, they clearly look like they'd be an expensive addition to anyone's jewelry collection.

 

Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens

share
Vanessa Hudgens $38 Earrings
READ MORE +

Vanessa Hudgens - $38 earrings

These earrings lend a touch of texture to evening and everyday looks alike, featuring druzy studs trimmed with a chic smattering of pavé.

 

SHOP NOW!

 

Photo: BAUBLEBAR

share
Meghan Markle cheap ring style
READ MORE +

Meghan Markle - $42 ring

Before she got that ring, the Suits star had a pretty cute placeholder. The now-Duchess was head over heals for a gorgeous gold vine ring.

 

Photo: Instagram/@MeghanMarkle (since deactivated account)

share
Meghan Markle cheap ring style
READ MORE +

Meghan Markle - $42 Ring

Having sold-out straightaway in the past, the Peacemaker Ring from BaubleBar is now in stock again. Inspired by nature, the multi-finger ring features crystal covered vines that delicately wrap around the hand. 

 

SHOP NOW!

 

Photo: BAUBLEBAR

share
Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Kerry Washington
READ MORE +

Demi Lovato and more - $78 hoop earrings

Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya and Kerry Washington obsess over Big Ass Hoops by Melinda Maria. And while they are pretty large, they certainly don't have an oversized price tag!

 

© Getty Images
share
Big Ass Hoop Earrings that celebrities love
READ MORE +

Demi Lovato and more - $78 Hoop Earrings

These celeb favorites feature white simulated diamondette stone accents, are sterling Silver gold-plated and have a butterfly Backing.

 

SHOP NOW!

 

Photo: Melinda Maria

share
Bella Hadid cheap style
READ MORE +

Bella Hadid - $70 necklace

The model is in love with Luv AJ, a brand which designer Amanda Thomas started when she was just 16 years old. When the designer collaborated with Aussie fashion label Sabo Luxe, Bella got one of their cheap charms right away!

 

Photo: instagram/@luvaj

share
Bella Hadid luv aj necklace
READ MORE +

Bella Hadid - $70 necklace

The X SABO LUXE NOA COIN CHARM NECKLACE boasts dazzling charms along its antique gold plated body. 

 

SHOP NOW!

 

Photo: Luv AJ

share

READ MORE

More about