You don’t have to break the bank to accessorize your outfits like an A-lister. While style icons like Bella Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens may always look like a million bucks, they have certainly been spotted in affordable accessories. From Jennifer Lopez’s favorite $29 glasses to Meghan Markle’s $48 ring, click through our gallery of budget-friendly accessories worn by celebrities so you can look like a star without spending too much!

Jennifer Lopez - $29 sunglasses

J.Lo has been known to duck under some killer pairs of shades over the years, especially in the summer months. During the sunny days of 2018, the superstar has been spotted out and about rocking a limited-edition pair of PRIVÉ REVAUX sunglasses called The Socialite, which retail for only $29.

© Getty Images