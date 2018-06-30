You don’t have to break the bank to accessorize your outfits like an A-lister. While style icons like Bella Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens may always look like a million bucks, they have certainly been spotted in affordable accessories. From Jennifer Lopez’s favorite $29 glasses to Meghan Markle’s $48 ring, click through our gallery of budget-friendly accessories worn by celebrities so you can look like a star without spending too much!
Jennifer Lopez - $29 sunglasses
J.Lo has been known to duck under some killer pairs of shades over the years, especially in the summer months. During the sunny days of 2018, the superstar has been spotted out and about rocking a limited-edition pair of PRIVÉ REVAUX sunglasses called The Socialite, which retail for only $29.
© Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez - $29 sunglasses
These cut off sunglasses have a unique frame shape and temple construction - making them the talk of the party (just like Jennifer!). The lenses provide maximum optical clarity and 100% UV protection. Available in black, silver, and tortoise.
Photo: PRIVEREVAUX.com
Vanessa Hudgens - $38 earrings
Hoops for days! The multi-talented fashionista loves her thrifty BaubleBar Tristana Hoop earrings. Flaunting the statement pieces on Instagram, they clearly look like they'd be an expensive addition to anyone's jewelry collection.
Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens
Vanessa Hudgens - $38 earrings
These earrings lend a touch of texture to evening and everyday looks alike, featuring druzy studs trimmed with a chic smattering of pavé.
Photo: BAUBLEBAR
Meghan Markle - $42 ring
Before she got that ring, the Suits star had a pretty cute placeholder. The now-Duchess was head over heals for a gorgeous gold vine ring.
Photo: Instagram/@MeghanMarkle (since deactivated account)
Meghan Markle - $42 Ring
Having sold-out straightaway in the past, the Peacemaker Ring from BaubleBar is now in stock again. Inspired by nature, the multi-finger ring features crystal covered vines that delicately wrap around the hand.
Photo: BAUBLEBAR
Demi Lovato and more - $78 hoop earrings
Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya and Kerry Washington obsess over Big Ass Hoops by Melinda Maria. And while they are pretty large, they certainly don't have an oversized price tag!
© Getty Images
Demi Lovato and more - $78 Hoop Earrings
These celeb favorites feature white simulated diamondette stone accents, are sterling Silver gold-plated and have a butterfly Backing.
Photo: Melinda Maria
Bella Hadid - $70 necklace
The model is in love with Luv AJ, a brand which designer Amanda Thomas started when she was just 16 years old. When the designer collaborated with Aussie fashion label Sabo Luxe, Bella got one of their cheap charms right away!
Photo: instagram/@luvaj
Bella Hadid - $70 necklace
The X SABO LUXE NOA COIN CHARM NECKLACE boasts dazzling charms along its antique gold plated body.
Photo: Luv AJ