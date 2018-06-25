READ MORE +
It was a night to remember for Latinx entertainers. On Saturday, June 23, some of the biggest stars in film and TV attended the NALIP Latino Media Awards. Here are some of the best looks.
Isabela Moner, who was honored with the Lupe Ontiveros Award for showing great promise as a Latinx entertainer, was a vision in yellow.
HOLA USA's cover couple Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo were loved-up for the cameras.
Diego Luna looked dapper in an all-black suit.
Station 19 star Jaina Lee Ortiz showed some skin in a magenta dress.
Vida star Melissa Barrera had the right look in a LBD and a pop of color on her lips.
Jaina's co-star Mishel Prada was a lady in red for the evening.
