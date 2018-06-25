The stars showed up in their Sunday best for the 2018 BET Awards! Before heading inside of the Microsoft Theatre in L.A. to celebrate black excellence in music, film, TV and beyond, the celebs had to hit the red carpet. Here is a look at some of the best style moments.
Django Jane is making a statement! Janelle Monáe was gorgeous as she flew the flag for Pride Month in a stunning corset dress with rainbow hues by Nicolas Jebran.
A Wrinkle in Time's Storm Reid was an out-of-this-world red carpet stand out in a galaxy-themed look by Reem Acra and a pretty bantu knot hairstyle.
Amara La Negra was a vision in a yellow Valentino Omar ensemble.
Asahd Tuck Khaled, who stole the show in a custom look by Gucci, posed on the carpet with his parents DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck.
The Hate U Give actress Amandla Stenberg was going for the gold in her metallic mini and pointed pumps.
Beat Shazam hosts and father-daughter duo Jamie and Corinne Foxx stunned in coordinating attire on the carpet. The model was a vision in a white dress by Galvan London, while her father, who hosted the ceremony, kept it casual in a military-inspired attire.
Golden girl! Tyra Banks smized for the camera as she worked her eye-catching jumpsuit by Stello.
Miguel and his fiancée Nazanin Mandi were a dynamic style duo in matching black.
Ne-Yo had Summertime on his mind when picking his look. The World of Dance judge wore a yellow suit for the occasion.
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle rocked complementary crop top + graphic looks for their red carpet entrance.
Remy Ma was summer chic in a black and white ball gown by Karen Sabag. The rapper paired her look with red stilettos and lips.
Lady in red! Insecure's Yvonne Orji was on trend in an off-the-should dress by Washington Roberts and red heels.
